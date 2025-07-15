Takealot and Pick n Pay increase pickup points across SA

Takealot and Pick n Pay are rolling out more convenient pickup points in Pick n Pay supermarkets as a growing number of South Africans collect their Takealot orders while doing their grocery shopping.

What began with just two pilot locations in 2023 has expanded to 30 Takealot pickup points in Pick n Pays across the country. Plans are already underway to increase this number to 36 by the end of 2025, covering the length and breadth of South Africa’s cities and towns.

Shoppers from Greenstone Mall to Gonubie are embracing the simplicity of collecting their online orders while running their errands.

Between February and May this year, collections at Pick n Pay-based Takealot pickup points doubled. The service now processes over 14,000 collections per month, with more than 45,000 unique customers having used it to date.

Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot, says the appeal lies in how seamlessly it fits into people’s everyday routines.

“You don’t have to wait at home for a delivery or go out of your way. Simply collect your order when it suits you. That’s the kind of practical convenience South Africans want,” she said.

Takealot pickup points are located inside select Pick n Pay stores, near the customer service kiosks. Shoppers simply select a participating Pick n Pay store during checkout, wait for a collection notification, and then pop in during regular trading hours to collect. Most orders qualify for collection, with the exception of bulkier items.

Interestingly, a pattern is emerging in the types of products being collected. Health and wellness items are among the most popular, especially vitamins, skincare, and women’s health products. This trend reflects the customer profile of Pick n Pay stores and shows how the pickup point model is catering to real everyday needs.

For Pick n Pay, it’s another way to make shopping more convenient, while adding value to the communities they serve. “We’re seeing our stores evolve into hubs where customers can do more than just shop for fresh foods, groceries, and general merchandise,” says Katherine Madley, chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay.

“Whether it's buying airtime from Pick n Pay Mobile, settling a bill or collecting an online order, we're helping customers tick more things off their to-do lists in one stop.”

This collaboration between two proudly South African brands is built on listening to what customers need and acting on it. As demand grows and habits shift, Takealot and Pick n Pay are offering a retail experience that is simple, local, and designed for real life.