Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

Calling all online shop owners and e-commerce enthusiasts: M24 Logistics has big news for you.

State-of-the-art e-commerce warehouses are taking the game to a whole new level and supercharging your business at the same time.

Our ability to integrate with diverse online shop systems means once your stock is delivered to our back door, it will be available for ordering on your online shop within a matter of hours.

It’s lightning-fast efficiency at its best, says Rika Swart, general manager of M24 Logistics.

“With online spending expected to continue to grow over the next decade, speed, convenience and stock proximity will be key to ensuring cost efficiency and meeting the online customer’s expectations,” Rika adds.

Multiple platforms

M24 Logistics’ integration capability ensures your offerings can be available on multiple platforms, boosting stock utilisation like never before. With delivery warehouses in Cape Town and Johannesburg, you can bid farewell to annoying last-mile costs and reduce lead time, including offering your customers same day delivery options.

“Our warehouses cater to a wide range of products, from apparel, beauty products and cellphones to laptops, home goods and everything in between,” Rika says.

Technology rules

M24 Logistics’ world-class infrastructure is equipped with cutting-edge technology and our experienced teams are among the best in the business.

Fast, accurate and cost-effective picking and packing means your customers will receive speedy deliveries – so no more waiting around.

Customer satisfaction is guaranteed too. Thanks to our inventory discipline and customer service level agreement that boasts a staggering 99.5% success rate, you can wave goodbye to incomplete orders and say hello to happy customers.

We also offer the use of custom packaging solutions to showcase your brand’s unique identity and make it stand out. It’s all about the detail, after all.

Headaches sorted!

Remember those stressful order volume spikes during promotions and around the frenzy of Black Friday? Well, those are in the past too.

Our variable cost model and impressive scaling capabilities ensure you’ll never have to deal with those nightmares again. We have the capacity to take the stress out of spikes and ensure a smooth, seamless process from order to delivery.

Going the extra mile

We know the last mile – the terminology in logistics to define the movement of goods from a transportation hub to the final delivery destination – is what really matters in customer experience.

“This is why we take the reins when it comes to delivery,” Rika says. “Not only do we select the most cost-effective delivery options for you, but we also manage the couriers on your behalf.

“With our track record of 99% on-time delivery, your customers will always know where their parcel is, every step of the way.”

Long and the short of it? No more frantic “where’s my parcel?” messages ever again.

And that’s not all…

M24 Logistics goes above and beyond by not only managing the courier right up until proof of delivery but by handling full reconciliation and any delivery claims.

Our courier delivery service is also as hassle free as it can be. It’s like having your own e-commerce dream team at your service.

“If you’re looking for specialised e-commerce warehousing, scalable order fulfilment with variable rates and seamless last-mile solutions to take your e-commerce business into the future, we have you covered,” Rika says. “We’re here to help you grow and thrive.”

Contact:

Nerisa Coetzee

082 717 1844

moc.scitsigol42m@ofni



