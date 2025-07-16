Logistics Technology
    Tech upgrades give SA logistics a digital edge

    South Africa’s transport and logistics sector is under growing pressure to meet the rising demands of e-commerce and online retail. With shopping behaviours permanently altered by the Covid-19 pandemic, local consumers increasingly expect faster, more reliable delivery, placing strain on outdated systems.
    16 Jul 2025
    16 Jul 2025
    Image souce:
    Image souce: Gallo/Getty

    According to the Zebra Technologies 2023 Warehousing Vision Study, 73% of decision-makers in the warehousing industry have already begun, or plan to accelerate, modernisation projects. Nearly 70% of them are also adopting workflow automation technologies to meet new demands. Among warehouse workers, 86% believe technologies like robotics and smart devices would boost productivity and improve retention, despite public concerns over job losses.

    This wave of innovation comes as government seeks to overhaul South Africa’s freight logistics system. The 2023 Roadmap for the Freight Logistics System, presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa, outlines plans to reform logistics infrastructure and enable faster, more affordable movement of goods — a shift that could significantly benefit consumers and the broader economy.

    E-commerce fuels demand

    The rapid growth in online shopping — driven by platforms such as Takealot, Loot, Amazon (locally warehoused), Shein, AliExpress and Temu — has expanded the burden on delivery networks. Consumers now expect more from logistics providers, not only in terms of speed but also accuracy, cybersecurity, and reliability.

    This demand surge offers an opportunity for systemic change, not just patchwork upgrades. Industry players are increasingly being encouraged to adopt new communication and delivery systems capable of real-time tracking, efficient routing, and integrated inventory control.

    Tech-enabled logistics

    Smart technologies are playing an increasingly central role in enabling this shift. Tools such as mobile computers, RFID scanners, label printers, and AI-powered software are helping logistics companies manage everything from warehouse operations to last-mile delivery.

    Through analytics and automation, operators are able to process large volumes of orders with greater accuracy and reduced handling. Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity is also helping to link public infrastructure with private logistics systems, building more responsive and flexible transport networks.

    Enabling smarter operations

    Fatima Khota, business unit manager for the Point-of-Sale Division at Rectron South Africa, says smart transaction systems and real-time visibility tools are key to future-proofing the industry.

    Partnering with Zebra Technologies, Rectron works with local logistics providers to improve operational efficiency and asset tracking across the supply chain. “By streamlining workflows across warehouses, terminals, and fleets, we help maximise productivity and improve customer outcomes,” she says.

    Enterprise asset intelligence systems — used in warehousing, yard, and fleet operations — support real-time decision-making by connecting inventory, personnel, and processes across the supply chain. These tools are helping logistics networks become more agile and resilient in response to rising consumer demand.

    Rectron has also adopted these technologies internally and is investing in skills development within its workforce and broader distribution network to support adoption across the sector.

