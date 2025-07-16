Rise in e-commerce activity boosts SA’s supply chain sector

Despite facing ongoing challenges, South Africa’s supply chain sector is experiencing growth fuelled by a surge in e-commerce and advancements in technology.

This is according to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

“Our business communities have been resilient and adapting through strategies like diversifying suppliers, holding more inventory, and investing in digital transformation,” he told delegates.

Mashatile is in China for a strategic working visit, which began earlier in the week. Its aim is to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance economic cooperation between the two nations.

The Deputy President participated in the CISCE at the invitation of Ren Hongbin, the chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). The prestigious event highlights the latest advancements in supply chain management.

Mashatile said this high-level expo is essential for both countries, as it fosters trade, investment, cooperation, innovation and learning within the global supply chain ecosystem.

“South Africa is committed to strengthening global supply chains and fostering resilience in the face of challenges. In today’s rapidly changing world, the global supply chain landscape is facing unprecedented challenges, from natural disasters to political upheavals.”

He assured the expo that government has also adopted policies and strategies that are conducive for businesses to thrive.

“We understand the importance of building robust supply chains that can withstand disruptions and ensure the efficient flow of goods and services.

“Our diverse economy and strategic location make us a natural gateway for trade and investment, connecting Africa to the rest of the world.”

The Deputy President described China as an essential partner in South Africa’s economic journey, recognising significant opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.

“Together, we can leverage our strengths and capabilities to further build supply chains that are not only efficient and cost-effective but also sustainable and resilient.

“The fact that China and South Africa have a strong desire to diversify and expand trade between Africa and China is crucial to our efforts to create a solid supply chain.”

Mashatile said South Africa’s export portfolio to China comprises mainly basic commodities.

“While the trade volumes confirm South Africa’s natural endowment, the heavy slant towards mineral-based exports belies our advanced infrastructure, our diversified industrial base, and our leading service sectors.”

Showcasing unique SA offerings

The South African government delegation was accompanied by 30 manufacturers and producers of uniquely South African products and services.

These products and services showcase the diversity of South African exports, ranging from ethically sourced and clean cosmetics comprising pure, natural extracts, as well as durable electro-technical equipment that has passed the tests of extreme African climate conditions.

“Naturally, our offering would not be complete without the companies that are showcasing the finest of South African clothing, leather and footwear.

“We are exceptionally proud of the delegation that comprises plastics, chemical and mining engineering firms, whose services have met the Chinese standards, such that they have been able to jointly complete infrastructure projects with Chinese firms.”

The Deputy President believes that the expo is instrumental in linking up Chinese buyers and importers with the South African producers at the stands today.

“One of the most critical steps in South Africa’s journey to balancing its trade with China will be the extensive listing of South African products on e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.

“We are also making efforts to ensure the placement of quality South African products in various Free Trade Zones throughout China.”

Trade on the African continent

With regards to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Deputy President said the project fosters economic integration and increased trade and investment within Africa, while also providing opportunities for China to deepen its engagement with the continent.

To diversify its energy balance, reduce carbon emissions and improve energy security, Mashatile said South Africa is also rapidly increasing its dependence on renewable energy sources.

“We have set ambitious targets for renewable energy deployment, particularly in solar and wind power.”

Through the Renewable Energy Masterplan, government has set out how South Africa can set up a new manufacturing industry in renewable energy and battery storage value chains.

The masterplan also aims to attract at least R15bn in investment by 2030 and train “green workers” for employment in 25,000 direct jobs.