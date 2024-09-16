Subscribe & Follow
South Africa's deputy president 'ok' after collapsing during speech
South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile was fine after having struggled with the heat while giving a speech on Saturday afternoon, the premier of Limpopo province told state broadcaster SABC.
Source: Reuters.
Mashatile collapsed while addressing a gathering commemorating the inauguration of a local traditional leader in Tzaneen, Limpopo province, 412km (256 miles) north east of Johannensburg.
Limpopo's provincial premier Phophi Ramathuba, a medical doctor, noted Mashatile was not in danger, having struggled with the heat towards the end of his speech.
"The deputy president is fine, he is with his medical team. I was with them, he's ok and there's no need to worry," Ramathuba said.
