    South Africa's deputy president 'ok' after collapsing during speech

    By Nelson Banya
    16 Sep 2024
    16 Sep 2024
    South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile was fine after having struggled with the heat while giving a speech on Saturday afternoon, the premier of Limpopo province told state broadcaster SABC.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Mashatile collapsed while addressing a gathering commemorating the inauguration of a local traditional leader in Tzaneen, Limpopo province, 412km (256 miles) north east of Johannensburg.

    Limpopo's provincial premier Phophi Ramathuba, a medical doctor, noted Mashatile was not in danger, having struggled with the heat towards the end of his speech.

    "The deputy president is fine, he is with his medical team. I was with them, he's ok and there's no need to worry," Ramathuba said.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
