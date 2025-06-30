Youth Month
Youth Month

latest news

A recap on Youth and Environment Month: Public Sector Leaders June edition

In his letter to the nation on 9 June, President Ramaphosa referenced the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter and its aspiration that the wealth of the country should be shared by all, which is also reflected in our Constitution. Speaking to the current global “poly-crisis” of conflict, economic stagnation, mistrust in institutions and environmental degradation, His Excellency urged the country to reinforce the measures that we have put in place to drive transformation.
Issued by Topco Media
30 Jun 2025
30 Jun 2025
A recap on Youth and Environment Month: Public Sector Leaders June edition

“Since 1994 we have built a robust legislative framework to advance the transformation of our economy, anchored in the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act and the Employment Equity Act. The progress we have made is undeniable. We have seen real changes in ownership patterns, including more businesses owned by women. We have seen changes in management control, enterprise development and skills development,” said H.E. Ramaphosa.

Our cover icon this month is Videsha Proothveerajh, Vodacom Business director: “Vodacom Business is working with municipalities to manage the consumption and delivery of services, such as water and electricity, through digital technology,” said Videsha Proothveerajh.

June celebrates youth and the environment, so it is only fitting that our Trailblazer is Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, deputy minister in the Department of Youth, Women and People with Disabilities; and our Woman in Leadership is Bernice Swarts, deputy minister in the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. Ravi Naidoo, CEO of Youth Employment Services brings you a fascinating take on preparing our youth for the opportunities offered by the AI revolution; and the article on Operation Vulindlela Phase II brings us up to date on this second wave of reform for more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

Further afield we take a look at the Africa CEO Forum which was held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and brought together 3,000 public and private sector decision-makers, including heads of state, for two days of discussions regarding doing business on our continent. The South Africa–France Investment Conference in Paris, attended by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, was organised by the South African Embassy in France and Brand South Africa, and aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Springboks are not our only green and gold champions: this year we, “the flower basket of Africa”, again won gold at the Chelsea Flower Show! Continuing with all things environmental, we zoom in on the air quality in SA and the launch of Ampli Energy by Discovery Green in partnership with Sasol. In Legal Matters you will find all you need to know about contractual agreements, and Financial Fitness takes a look at how budget 3.0 affects your pocket. Our Regional Focus is Northern Cape and Sporting Action celebrates the world’s strongest man Rayno Nel, South African Atlas. Finally, our regular, In Other News, unpacks safeguarding the nation by strengthening fraud prevention in the public sector.

Enjoy your complimentary digital copy here.

To get involved in the next edition of Public Sector Leaders, contact Emlyn Dunn: az.oc.ocpot@nnud.nylme or call 072 126 3962.

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
