    South Africa’s business elite: This is your moment to shine

    The 24th annual Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards, returns on 31 July 2025 at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre, celebrating the organisations driving real transformation, empowerment and inclusive economic growth in South Africa.
    Issued by Topco Media
    10 Jul 2025
    With entries closing in just one week, this is your final opportunity to stand among the nation’s most powerful brands and visionary leaders.

    Join the icons of industry:

    You’ll be in world-class company alongside sponsors such as Nedbank, The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and this year’s participants, including renowned names like Old Mutual, Nestlé, Sasol, Sanlam, Mondi Group, and Schneider Electric together with over 700 VIP delegates, ranging from C-suite leaders to senior government stakeholders.

    The evening promises to be a celebration of impactful initiatives and transformative leadership. Past keynote speakers and Lifetime Achievement Award recipients have included President Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Thabo Mbeki, Mr Trevor Manuel, Dr Mathews Phosa, Dr Anna Mokgokong and Professor Thuli Madonsela, among other national icons making this a stage where legacy meets leadership.

    Why leading companies enter:

    Being named a winner or finalist at the Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards places your brand in a league of excellence - boosting investor confidence, attracting top-tier talent, and giving you marketing firepower that translates into long-term growth.

    Your win becomes a badge of honour, a powerful story of purpose, and a competitive edge in a fast-moving market.

    Your platform for national recognition

    Whether you’re a JSE-listed company, multinational enterprise, or one of South Africa’s Top 500 companies, this is your opportunity to take the spotlight and showcase your commitment to empowerment and transformation.

    Enter now before entries close.

    Click here to submit your entry.
    Questions? Contact: az.oc.ocpot@tamuj.atinrauq

    Read more: Trevor Manuel, Nestlé, Nedbank, Mathews Phosa, Sanlam, Cyril Ramaphosa, Sasol, Thabo Mbeki, Thuli Madonsela, Mondi Group, Schneider Electric, Anna Mokgokong
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
