The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2025 is around the corner

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2025, taking place on 31 July to 1 August 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre. This premier two-day event is South Africa’s leading platform for advancing inclusive economic growth and transformation.

Under the theme Empowerment through bold transformation, this year’s conference will tackle critical conversations in the form of panel discussions and fireside chats with the below topics:

The Changing Landscape of BBBEE: Policies, Frameworks, and the Road Ahead



From Learning to Earning: Empowering Women and Youth Through Lifelong Education



Driving Shared Prosperity in Africa Through Integration and Innovation



Creating a Financial Sector That Reflects South Africa’s Diversity



Making Disability Inclusion a Business Imperative

With Leanne Manas returning as our MC, attendees can look forward to engaging with top-tier speakers and industry trailblazers, including:

Hon. Nomakhosazana Meth , minister, Department of Employment and Labour



, minister, Department of Employment and Labour Hon. Sindisiwe Chikunga , minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities



, minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Kershini Govender , executive head: Transformation, Nedbank



, executive head: Transformation, Nedbank Monde Ndlovu , managing director, Black Management Forum (BMF)



, managing director, Black Management Forum (BMF) Taelo Mojapelo , CEO, bp Southern Africa



, CEO, bp Southern Africa Dr Terence Sibiya , group managing executive for Nedbank Africa Regions (NAR), Nedbank



, group managing executive for Nedbank Africa Regions (NAR), Nedbank Livhu Mukhithi , director: Policy & Institutional Management, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition



, director: Policy & Institutional Management, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition Nkosinathi Ndlovu, CEO, South African Disability Development Organisation

With many sessions and networking opportunities, the conference brings together the public and private sectors, corporates, and entrepreneurs to share actionable strategies and success stories in transformation. You are sure to leave this event with new business contacts.

For those not able to attend, you are able to tune in virtually to the event thanks to our premium digital partner, iME, here.

Thank you to our sponsors:



Platinum: Nedbank



Premium digital partner: iME



Silver: Sanlam, SALGA, Merchants, and Psira



Bronze: TEG - Tshimolong Executive Group, NHFC (National Housing Finance Corporation), Vaxowave, BP South Africa, Diversifi, and EWSETA



Showcase counters: Technique Drilling, Hloba Clothing, LEAP, Youth Employment Service (YES), Nexia SAB-T, Africa Graphix, BEE123, Fasset Seta, Sage, Reverside, and Shaper

