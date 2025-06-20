Marketing & Media Media
    The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2025 is around the corner

    The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2025, taking place on 31 July to 1 August 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre. This premier two-day event is South Africa’s leading platform for advancing inclusive economic growth and transformation.
    Issued by Topco Media
    Under the theme Empowerment through bold transformation, this year’s conference will tackle critical conversations in the form of panel discussions and fireside chats with the below topics:

    • The Changing Landscape of BBBEE: Policies, Frameworks, and the Road Ahead
    • From Learning to Earning: Empowering Women and Youth Through Lifelong Education
    • Driving Shared Prosperity in Africa Through Integration and Innovation
    • Creating a Financial Sector That Reflects South Africa’s Diversity
    • Making Disability Inclusion a Business Imperative

    With Leanne Manas returning as our MC, attendees can look forward to engaging with top-tier speakers and industry trailblazers, including:

    • Hon. Nomakhosazana Meth, minister, Department of Employment and Labour
    • Hon. Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
    • Kershini Govender, executive head: Transformation, Nedbank
    • Monde Ndlovu, managing director, Black Management Forum (BMF)
    • Taelo Mojapelo, CEO, bp Southern Africa
    • Dr Terence Sibiya, group managing executive for Nedbank Africa Regions (NAR), Nedbank
    • Livhu Mukhithi, director: Policy & Institutional Management, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
    • Nkosinathi Ndlovu, CEO, South African Disability Development Organisation

    With many sessions and networking opportunities, the conference brings together the public and private sectors, corporates, and entrepreneurs to share actionable strategies and success stories in transformation. You are sure to leave this event with new business contacts.

    For those not able to attend, you are able to tune in virtually to the event thanks to our premium digital partner, iME, here.

    Thank you to our sponsors:

  • Platinum: Nedbank
  • Premium digital partner: iME
  • Silver: Sanlam, SALGA, Merchants, and Psira
  • Bronze: TEG - Tshimolong Executive Group, NHFC (National Housing Finance Corporation), Vaxowave, BP South Africa, Diversifi, and EWSETA
  • Showcase counters: Technique Drilling, Hloba Clothing, LEAP, Youth Employment Service (YES), Nexia SAB-T, Africa Graphix, BEE123, Fasset Seta, Sage, Reverside, and Shaper
  • Strategic partners: Good Governance Africa, BPESA, and Association of B-BBEE Professionals

    Book your tickets today

    Tickets are available here. Join us as we shape the future of South Africa’s economic empowerment.

    For more information on the conference and other ways to get involved please email head of brand, Lee-Ann Bruce az.oc.tnemrewopmepot@ecurb.nna-eel | marketing manager, Alexandra Kotchoubei az.oc.tnemrewopmepot@iebuohctok.ardnaxela.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
