Entries are open: Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2025

The prestigious 24th annual Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2025 is taking place on 31 July 2025 at the iconic Sandton Convention Centre, celebrating over two decades of recognising excellence in transformation and empowerment in South Africa.

As the Platinum Partner for this year’s event, Nedbank reaffirms its commitment to driving inclusive economic growth and supporting businesses that are making meaningful strides in empowerment, diversity, and transformation.

Entries are officially open and organisations from all sectors are encouraged to submit their nominations and showcase their impact. The awards honour companies and individuals who are setting the standard in B-BBEE, leadership, and sustainable transformation.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be recognised on South Africa’s most respected empowerment platform.

Submit your entry by visiting this link. For more information on the awards and for assistance with your entry, please email




