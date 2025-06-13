Uber Advertising launches in-house creative studio

Uber Advertising has launched a new in-house Creative Studio aimed at helping brands create culture-led, immersive campaigns across the Uber and Uber Eats platforms. The studio formalises Uber’s work with premium brands to deliver interactive, real-world experiences that go beyond traditional advertising.

From luxury giveaways in Uber rides to on-demand Christmas carolers and branded concert shuttles, Uber has already partnered with brands like La Mer, Diageo, and Ulta Beauty to engage audiences in unexpected ways. These activations are now part of the Creative Studio’s core offering.

“A world-class consumer experience and strong brand trust are essential to an effective advertising platform,” said Kristi Argyilan, global head of Uber Advertising. “Our platform offers both—enabling us to redefine how brands connect with consumers. With the Creative Studio, we’re elevating what’s possible by developing consumer-first campaigns that deliver on client goals and resonate with Uber’s global audience.”

Early partners include Universal Pictures Brazil, with more expected to follow as brands look for fresh ways to reach Uber’s engaged, on-the-move audience.

La Mer recently collaborated with Uber for the Miami Formula One event.

“La Mer’s collaboration with Uber Advertising showcased the powerful fusion of cultural relevance and innovative brand storytelling,” said Amanda Jones, vice president, Marketing for La Mer North America. “This partnership enabled us to engage with a highly valuable audience through an immersive and unexpected brand activation, highlighting the effectiveness of creative activations in deeply connecting with consumers.”