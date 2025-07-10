Shop! SA 2025 awards judges panel comprises industry heavyweights

The judges for Shop! South Africa’s 2025 Shopper Marketing Awards, now in its third year, have been announced.

Source: © 123rf 123rf The judges for Shop! South Africa’s 2025 Shopper Marketing Awards, now in its third year, have been announced

The panel includes:

Bev Anderson, channel lead, Off-Premise Retail, Heineken SA: “I love seeing creative point-of-sale up close. Judging gives me insight into the thinking behind retail innovation.”

Helen McDougall, CEO, Woodlands Dairy SA: “By judging, I can recognise standout initiatives and help elevate our industry’s standards."

Joss Myers, MD, Barrows Global: “Shop! SA gives industry leaders the stage to shine. As a judge, I get to explore the exceptional work shaping retail experiences across South Africa.”

Helen McDougall, CEO Woodlands Dairy: “These awards celebrate creativity and effectiveness. By judging, I can recognise standout initiatives and help elevate our industry’s standards.”

Nana Lloyd, marketing director, Nativa: “Shop! SA fills a vital gap in the awards landscape by recognising the exact moment that matters most in shopper marketing: the moment of truth at shelf. Judging is a privilege. It gives me a front-row seat to what’s working in our industry and the chance to shine a light on campaigns that truly deliver.”

Wendy van Zyl, category & customer executive, Libstar: “Shop! SA understands the unique dynamics of our market. It sets contextually relevant benchmarks and helps develop emerging talent.”

Francois Jurgens, commercial director, Nestlé SA: “Watching best-practice in action drives category growth and strengthens retailer-brand execution.”

Siobhan O’Sullivan, managing executive HPC – group strategy and marketing, Premier FMCG: “Great shopper marketing campaigns need to deliver both emotional connection and business results. Judging reminds us of that balance.”

Diana Williams, head of category & customer marketing, Haleon SA

Tanja Korte, MD, Rainmaker Marketing

Tshiamo Tladi, marketing Director, Hyundai SA

Real impact and results

“Having this panel brings gravitas, insight, and credibility to the judging process, and inspires the entire industry to push the boundaries,” Di Wilson, founder and MD of Shop! SA.

“These judges bring expertise, energy and integrity to the Awards, and Shop! SA is both grateful and proud to have them on board.

“Their involvement confirms that our Awards aren’t just trophies; they certify real impact and results. We encourage every corner of the industry to enter, she adds.

The shopper marketing chain

Shop! SA celebrates every link in the shopper marketing chain from concept to campaign delivery, and every participant in the industry, from brand manufacturers to retailers, creative agencies and production houses.

The Awards offer an opportunity to showcase your brand’s strengths while learning from and connecting with peers.

As South Africa’s trade association dedicated to enhancing shopper and retail environments, Shop! SA is committed to driving excellence, collaboration, and innovation across the shopper marketing value chain.

“These awards aren’t just about in-store displays. They’re about strategic shopper thinking and integrated campaigns that deliver real impact,” says Wilson.

She adds that they celebrate brands that view the world through a shopper lens and drive measurable bottom-line results.

Event and entry details

The face-to-face judging will be held on 15 September at the Cape Town Marriott Hotel, Century City.

The nominees will be announced on 16 September during the inaugural Shop! SA conference, ‘Concept to Conversion’, is designed to facilitate deeper learning and networking.

Entries close on 31 July. Please visit shopassociation.africa/ to enter.

The 2025 Awards ceremony will take place on 11 November at Bryanston Country Club.