Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Machine_MediamarkClockworkBroad MediaDStv Media SalesJacaranda FMBrandfundiInsight SurveyKLASpark MediaIgnition CXChilliengineLocation BankOnPoint PRTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why trust and human instinct remain marketers’ most valuable assets

    By Dewald van Niekerk, issued by Mediamark
    10 Jul 2025
    10 Jul 2025
    As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the marketing landscape, one question looms large for brands and agencies: How do you build real, lasting connections with audiences in a world of instant metrics and information overload?
    Author: Dewald van Niekerk, business unit director at Mediamark
    Author: Dewald van Niekerk, business unit director at Mediamark

    In today’s hyper-digital world, consumers are exposed to more content in a single day than previous generations experienced in a lifetime. Marketers, under pressure to demonstrate ROI, often pursue platforms that provide immediate data and 'vanity metrics'. However, as AI becomes an increasingly significant factor in both marketing and consumer behaviour, audiences are growing more discerning and skeptical.

    “Trust is the new currency,” says Dewald van Niekerk, business unit director at Mediamark. “Consumers can spot marketing jargon a mile away, and with AI at their fingertips, they’re quick to research and compare brands. The challenge for marketers is not just to be seen, but to be believed.”

    The solution: Balancing data with human creativity

    Van Niekerk believes that while AI is a powerful tool for targeting and measurement, it cannot replace the authenticity and emotional intelligence of human storytelling. “AI should be a collaborator, not a replacement. The most effective campaigns are those that combine data-driven insights with genuine, relatable messaging.”

    He offers these guiding principles for marketers and sales leaders:

    • Choose platforms built on trust: Whether it’s digital, print, broadcast, or radio, the medium matters less than the relationship it has with its audience. Trusted platforms foster deeper engagement and loyalty. Radio remains one of the most trusted media environments, especially at the local level. Listeners form personal relationships with on-air personalities and tune in habitually, making radio a powerful platform for brands to build consistent, credible messaging through compelling storytelling. Knowing what you’ll measure and aligning ad messages with real business challenges, such as moving stock, promoting a new location, or building awareness in a niche market, can make radio campaigns not only relatable but also results-driven.

    • Be patient – brand building takes time: In a world of instant gratification, it’s tempting to pivot strategies based on short-term data. However, real brand equity is built through consistent and authentic messaging over time.

    • Let data guide, not dictate: Use AI and analytics to inform decisions, but don’t lose sight of human intuition. Marketers should trust their gut as much as the numbers.

    • Authenticity wins: Audiences today are savvy. They value brands that speak honestly and avoid overused buzzwords.

    As the marketing industry leans further into AI, Van Niekerk urges brands to relearn the value of trust and patience. “The platforms you choose, the stories you tell, and the consistency of your message all contribute to long-term ROI. Technology is a tool, but trust is the foundation.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Dewald van Niekerk

    Dewald van Niekerk is business unit director, Direct Sales at Mediamark.
    Mediamark
    Mediamark is the leading audio and digital solutions company representing world class media brands.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz