Why trust and human instinct remain marketers’ most valuable assets

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the marketing landscape, one question looms large for brands and agencies: How do you build real, lasting connections with audiences in a world of instant metrics and information overload?

In today’s hyper-digital world, consumers are exposed to more content in a single day than previous generations experienced in a lifetime. Marketers, under pressure to demonstrate ROI, often pursue platforms that provide immediate data and 'vanity metrics'. However, as AI becomes an increasingly significant factor in both marketing and consumer behaviour, audiences are growing more discerning and skeptical.

“Trust is the new currency,” says Dewald van Niekerk, business unit director at Mediamark. “Consumers can spot marketing jargon a mile away, and with AI at their fingertips, they’re quick to research and compare brands. The challenge for marketers is not just to be seen, but to be believed.”

The solution: Balancing data with human creativity

Van Niekerk believes that while AI is a powerful tool for targeting and measurement, it cannot replace the authenticity and emotional intelligence of human storytelling. “AI should be a collaborator, not a replacement. The most effective campaigns are those that combine data-driven insights with genuine, relatable messaging.”

He offers these guiding principles for marketers and sales leaders:

Choose platforms built on trust: Whether it's digital, print, broadcast, or radio, the medium matters less than the relationship it has with its audience. Trusted platforms foster deeper engagement and loyalty. Radio remains one of the most trusted media environments, especially at the local level. Listeners form personal relationships with on-air personalities and tune in habitually, making radio a powerful platform for brands to build consistent, credible messaging through compelling storytelling. Knowing what you'll measure and aligning ad messages with real business challenges, such as moving stock, promoting a new location, or building awareness in a niche market, can make radio campaigns not only relatable but also results-driven.

Be patient – brand building takes time: In a world of instant gratification, it's tempting to pivot strategies based on short-term data. However, real brand equity is built through consistent and authentic messaging over time.

Let data guide, not dictate: Use AI and analytics to inform decisions, but don't lose sight of human intuition. Marketers should trust their gut as much as the numbers.

Authenticity wins: Audiences today are savvy. They value brands that speak honestly and avoid overused buzzwords.

As the marketing industry leans further into AI, Van Niekerk urges brands to relearn the value of trust and patience. “The platforms you choose, the stories you tell, and the consistency of your message all contribute to long-term ROI. Technology is a tool, but trust is the foundation.”



