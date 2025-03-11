Radio advertising just got smarter – and more rewarding with Kagiso Media Radio and Mediamark

East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM have launched a first-of-its-kind campaign: a high-impact competition that’s designed to make waves – not just for listeners, but for media buyers too. If you’re looking for a campaign that’ll help you optimise your strategy, boost ROI, and unlock real-time data, this is the campaign to watch.

Introducing 'A Million & Change'. R1m, to one winner, and an additional R125,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. Big cash prizes have been done before, but this campaign isn’t just about the lucky listener, it’s about the ripple effect. The two Kagiso Media Radio (KMR) stations have introduced a suite of trade-focused benefits, like live analytics tracking on-air engagement, web traffic, and more, giving buyers a real-time view of how ads perform, all integrated into an exclusive dashboard.

Plus, there’s the chance for you to directly shape the audience insights that come out of the campaign. Media planners can submit their own questions, which will be integrated into the competition entry process. Want to know more about listening habits, ad recall, or multi-platform behaviour? Now’s your chance to extract valuable first-party data – directly from an engaged audience of millions of listeners. All this will be packaged in a juicy Post Campaign Analysis – perfect for optimising future radio advertising strategies.



And last but not least, East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM are offering an exciting ad package. Advertisers booking and flighting their campaigns between 3 March and 30 June 2025 will get an impressive opportunity to secure their brands on the stations that everyone will be talking about.

Nick Grubb, CEO of KMR said: “We know, and our advertising partners know, that radio drives digital engagement. This campaign is radio’s biggest cash giveaway to one listener, but also the biggest live 'PCA' the industry has ever seen – you’ll get to see exactly how listeners respond to our messaging, and derive valuable insights into their thoughts and habits.

"In a market that’s currently data-starved from a currency perspective, this is a showcase of how we work with data to empower our advertisers and listeners. You’ll see Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio’s massive audience responsiveness, but also on a category level, it will do a big job for our industry and the medium as a whole.”

Radio has long been a powerhouse for brand-building, but this campaign signals a shift from traditional reach-based planning to a more data-driven, performance-focused approach. It’s not just about getting your message out, it’s about knowing exactly who’s listening, how they’re engaging, and what drives action.



With millions of ears tuned in, advertisers have a rare chance to test, learn, and optimise in real time – while tapping into a campaign that’s bound to capture attention.



Are you ready to make the change?



