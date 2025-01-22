Female marketers drive business growth in Africa

Africa’s biggest marketing conference has announced its latest international alliance – a strategic partnership with WiM Africa. WiM Africa is part of Women in Marketing (WiM) CIC, a global not-for-profit network that seeks to recognise, connect, educate and celebrate women in the marketing, advertising and communications sectors.

Dale Hefer, IMC CEO Andrea Djan-Krofa, director at WiM Africa Dr Gillian Hammah

Female owned and managed, the Nedbank IMC resonates strongly with WiM Africa and is committed to engaging with female thought leaders throughout the continent. “This is a perfect fit for us,” says IMC CEO, Dale Hefer.

WiM Africa’s mission is simple: to champion gender equality at the highest levels of this sector, showcasing the continent’s creative talent on the global stage and empowering future generations of African women to lead. As Andrea Djan-Krofa, director of WiM Africa explains, “We're dedicated to making the business case for women in marketing – to showcase creative work that drives tangible results and bottom-line impact. By working with the Nedbank IMC we can expand our reach, amplify diverse voices, and build a more innovative, balanced industry in Africa."

As part of this partnership, top WiM Africa associate, Dr Gillian Hammah will be presenting a keynote presentation at the Nedbank IMC 2025 taking place in Johannesburg and virtually on the 18 September.

Hammah has delivered award-winning campaigns across Canada and Ghana. Recognised as one of Ghana’s 50 most influential CMOs, Hammah exemplifies unwavering commitment to leadership, strategy and continuous learning in the marketing realm. As CMO of Aya Data, she is committed to the organisation’s mission to transform Ghanaian businesses through AI innovation.

In keeping with the conference theme of Marketing is Business®, Hammah’s topic is one that CMO’s are grappling with worldwide: "People or AI? The Business Decision Facing Marketers Today".

CMOs recognise the value and potential of AI in driving efficiency through automated processes, uncovering data-driven insights and rapidly generating content at scale. But they also know that marketing, at its core, is about connection, relationships and empathy – something innately human. The art of brand storytelling, which captures hearts, minds, and ultimately wallets, is rooted in peoples’ abilities to understand cultural nuances, their emotional intelligence and their creative genius.

So, what’s the best investment fit here? Perhaps the key to success lies in striking a balance – CMOs’ developing investment strategies that leverage AI's capabilities while upskilling their marketing teams to harness AI's full potential. As Hammah aptly puts it: "AI is here to enhance, not replace, human creativity and expertise.”

Attend in-person or online.

Venue: Mosaiek Teatro, 1 Danielle Street, Fairland, 2030.

First early bird sold out. In-person tickets priced at R3,500 (excl. VAT). Limited seats available. No allocated seating.

Virtual tickets priced at R950 (excl. VAT).

Book now.

For more information, visit: https://imcconference.com/



