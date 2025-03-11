BusinessTech: News done right. Advertising done better

BusinessTech has launched a new campaign to promote the power of its advertising solutions, and how they benefit South African companies.

BusinessTech – South Africa’s largest and most influential business news publication – has unveiled a new campaign to promote the power of its advertising solutions.

At the heart of the campaign is a bold new tagline: “News done right. Advertising done better.”

This statement reflects both the high-quality business news journalism the website is known and respected for, and the high-impact advertising solutions on offer to South African companies.

“BusinessTech is the undisputed leader when it comes to business news in South Africa and this allows us to reach the country’s business owners, c-level executives, company directors, managers, and professionals,” said BusinessTech commercial officer Kevin Lancaster.

“This audience is the perfect match for South African companies looking to reach purchasing decision-makers and business leaders.”

Thanks to this powerful audience, South Africa’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech on a regular basis. This includes the likes of Vodacom, MTN, Standard Bank, Discovery, Takealot, Investec, OUTsurance, Suzuki, Samsung, MutliChoice, and many more.

The power of advertising on BusinessTech

The launch of the new campaign promoting BusinessTech’s advertising solutions follows a period of strong growth for the publication.

BusinessTech’s audience has increased rapidly in recent years, and the news website now reaches over five million South African readers every month.

This has coincided with substantial growth in the number of companies running advertising campaigns on BusinessTech.

“Our new campaign aims to showcase BusinessTech as the go-to platform for companies looking to make an impact in the digital space,” said Lancaster.

“We’ve always focused on building strong connections between companies and our audience, and this campaign reinforces the value we bring to advertisers – helping them reach, engage, and influence their target market.”

From eye-catching display advertising and high-impact sponsored articles, to engaging podcast interviews and review videos, BusinessTech provides multi-platform solutions designed to help advertisers achieve real business outcomes.

For more information on BusinessTech’s new campaign and advertising solutions, visit https://businesstech.co.za/news/advertising/.



