    Marketing & Media

    Orchard On 25 founder Jay Badza passes away at 38

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    10 Mar 2025
    10 Mar 2025
    Jay Badza, founder of the PR and marketing agency Orchard On 25, has passed away at the age of 38. His death was confirmed by the agency on Monday.
    Jay Badza has passed away.
    Jay Badza has passed away.

    The agency said in a statement: "A true visionary and passionate leader in the public relations and marketing industry—affectionately known to many as Mr. Jay—he poured his heart into elevating young creatives. He wasn't just a mentor but a guiding light who nurtured countless individuals and ignited their potential. His unwavering commitment to innovation and the relentless pursuit of excellence not only transformed the industry: it transformed lives."

    Badza was known for his ability to blend traditional public relations with modern influencer marketing. In a GQ Magazine interview last year, he spoke about the inspiration behind launching his agency.

    "I saw this as an opportunity to solve that problem by creating a hybrid creative agency capable of delivering both. I had worked in traditional environments, as well as the digital space, so I used that experience as a competitive advantage," he said.

    Most recently, in October, he announced that Orchard on 25 was expanding its footprint into Zimbabwe and Kenya, a move that underscored his vision for the agency’s growth.

    Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Let's do Biz