Orchard On 25 founder Jay Badza passes away at 38

The agency said in a statement: "A true visionary and passionate leader in the public relations and marketing industry—affectionately known to many as Mr. Jay—he poured his heart into elevating young creatives. He wasn't just a mentor but a guiding light who nurtured countless individuals and ignited their potential. His unwavering commitment to innovation and the relentless pursuit of excellence not only transformed the industry: it transformed lives."
Badza was known for his ability to blend traditional public relations with modern influencer marketing. In a GQ Magazine interview last year, he spoke about the inspiration behind launching his agency.
"I saw this as an opportunity to solve that problem by creating a hybrid creative agency capable of delivering both. I had worked in traditional environments, as well as the digital space, so I used that experience as a competitive advantage," he said.
Most recently, in October, he announced that Orchard on 25 was expanding its footprint into Zimbabwe and Kenya, a move that underscored his vision for the agency’s growth.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.