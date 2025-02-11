Subscribe & Follow
Mediamark expands its market influence with Viu and TimeOut South Africa
After nearly a decade of collaboration, Mediamark has concluded its partnership with Kaya 959. Over the years, this relationship played a significant role in shaping brand-driven advertising solutions and audience engagement strategies. Mediamark acknowledges the success of this journey and wishes Kaya 959 continued growth and prosperity.
With Viu, a leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service available in 16 markets across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa, and TimeOut South Africa, a globally recognised cultural and entertainment guide, Mediamark strengthens its multi-platform offering. These additions complement a well-established portfolio that includes East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM, MSN, Warner Music Group, Podcast & Chill Network, ODEEO, and community radio stations such as Bok Radio, Zibonele FM, and Thetha FM. This broad mix ensures advertisers can effectively reach audiences across various media touchpoints.
The evolving media landscape requires agility, and Mediamark remains at the forefront by providing solutions that bridge traditional and digital platforms. With its expanding network, the company is well-positioned to help brands connect with both niche and mass-market audiences, ensuring impactful advertising outcomes.
For more information, visit www.mediamark.co.za or connect with us on LinkedIn: @mediamark, Facebook: @mediamarksa and Instagram: @mediamarksa.
