Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

BrandfundiInsight SurveyKLASpark MediaIgnition CXChilliengineLocation BankOnPoint PRTopco MediaMedia Development and Diversity AgencyBrandMappGoogleBroad MediaIncubetaVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jacaranda FM appoints Nthabeleng Nhlapo as commercial manager

    Jacaranda FM, one of South Africa’s leading commercial radio stations, is proud to announce the appointment of Nthabeleng Nhlapo as commercial manager. With over 15 years of experience across broadcasting, media sales, brand marketing, and digital strategy, Nhlapo brings both passion and precision to this pivotal role.
    Issued by Jacaranda FM
    9 Jul 2025
    9 Jul 2025
    Nthabeleng Nhlapo
    Nthabeleng Nhlapo

    Her appointment comes at a significant time for the station as Jacaranda FM continues to expand its commercial portfolio, strengthen partnerships with brands and agencies, and lead innovation in multi-platform content monetisation.

    Her career journey includes impactful roles at a number of SABC radio stations (including Metro FM), Gagasi FM, and Blue Label Telecoms, where she managed diverse portfolios spanning media sales, sponsorships, business development, and customer engagement. She holds a BA in Communication and Media Studies (graduating with distinction), along with executive development programmes from GIBS and Duke Corporate Education, equipping her with a powerful blend of strategic thinking and leadership acumen.

    “Returning to the world of broadcasting feels like a homecoming,” says Nhlapo. “Radio is my first love. To now re-enter the space in such a transformative role, at a station as dynamic and beloved as Jacaranda FM, is both humbling and thrilling. I’m passionate about using the power of media to build meaningful brand connections, and I look forward to partnering with clients and agencies to create high-impact campaigns that drive real business results.”

    In her new role, Nhlapo will act as a strategic intermediary between Jacaranda FM and MediaMark, working closely with both teams to drive commercial solutions for advertisers, unlock new business opportunities, and develop integrated commercial strategies that align client partner objectives with the station’s content, audience, and brand objectives.

    Her appointment is aligned with the station’s broader vision of positioning itself as a solutions-driven media partner that offers advertisers access to one of the most engaged and loyal audiences in the country.

    “Nthabeleng is an exceptional talent - a strategic thinker with deep industry knowledge and a natural ability to lead and inspire,” says Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM. “She understands the evolving needs of brands and agencies and brings the kind of forward-thinking leadership that will help us deepen client relationships, unlock effective commercial solutions, and further our business growth trajectory.”

    Nhlapo’s appointment spotlights Jacaranda FM’s continued investment in commercial innovation and its vision to redefine how brands connect with engaged South African audiences.

    Read more: Jacaranda FM, Mediamark, Vuyani Dombo
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz