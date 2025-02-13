Jacaranda FM appoints Nthabeleng Nhlapo as commercial manager

Nthabeleng Nhlapo

Her appointment comes at a significant time for the station as Jacaranda FM continues to expand its commercial portfolio, strengthen partnerships with brands and agencies, and lead innovation in multi-platform content monetisation.

Her career journey includes impactful roles at a number of SABC radio stations (including Metro FM), Gagasi FM, and Blue Label Telecoms, where she managed diverse portfolios spanning media sales, sponsorships, business development, and customer engagement. She holds a BA in Communication and Media Studies (graduating with distinction), along with executive development programmes from GIBS and Duke Corporate Education, equipping her with a powerful blend of strategic thinking and leadership acumen.

“Returning to the world of broadcasting feels like a homecoming,” says Nhlapo. “Radio is my first love. To now re-enter the space in such a transformative role, at a station as dynamic and beloved as Jacaranda FM, is both humbling and thrilling. I’m passionate about using the power of media to build meaningful brand connections, and I look forward to partnering with clients and agencies to create high-impact campaigns that drive real business results.”

In her new role, Nhlapo will act as a strategic intermediary between Jacaranda FM and MediaMark, working closely with both teams to drive commercial solutions for advertisers, unlock new business opportunities, and develop integrated commercial strategies that align client partner objectives with the station’s content, audience, and brand objectives.

Her appointment is aligned with the station’s broader vision of positioning itself as a solutions-driven media partner that offers advertisers access to one of the most engaged and loyal audiences in the country.

“Nthabeleng is an exceptional talent - a strategic thinker with deep industry knowledge and a natural ability to lead and inspire,” says Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM. “She understands the evolving needs of brands and agencies and brings the kind of forward-thinking leadership that will help us deepen client relationships, unlock effective commercial solutions, and further our business growth trajectory.”

Nhlapo's appointment spotlights Jacaranda FM's continued investment in commercial innovation and its vision to redefine how brands connect with engaged South African audiences.




