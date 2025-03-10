Jacaranda FM gets Lucky!

Lucky du Plessis joins award-winning radio station for More Music You Love weekends.

Jacaranda FM is thrilled to announce that the charismatic and much-loved radio personality, Lucky du Plessis, has joined the station’s lineup to host Weekends with Lucky every Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 10am. These shows will focus on uplifting music and feel-good stories for a laugh or two, bringing listeners even closer to the station’s promise of More Music You Love.

Lucky’s vibrant energy and storytelling mastery have made him a household name in South African media. Now, for the first time, he steps onto the commercial radio stage with Jacaranda FM, ready to connect with the station’s diverse audience.

“As an art director, I learned to connect with emotions. I crafted my storytelling skills through stand-up comedy, which taught me how to turn life’s toughest moments into laughter. When I finally stepped into radio, it became the perfect space to bring all these elements together,” shares Lucky. “Storytelling is my greatest passion, and I’m beyond excited to share this love with the incredible Jacaranda FM community!”

Vuyani Dombo, interim managing director at Jacaranda FM, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition: “Lucky embodies Jacaranda FM’s bilingual essence, seamlessly blending English and Afrikaans through entertainment, music, and authentic connection with our listeners. His energetic personality will bring a fresh perspective to our weekend lineup, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him.”

Listen to Weekends with Lucky every Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 10am via 94.2 FM or on the streaming platform on Jacaranda FM’s website.

About Lucky du Plessis

Lucky’s journey is as inspiring as it is remarkable. Born in the early '90s and adopted into a loving white Afrikaans family, Lucky’s upbringing wasn’t without challenges. Overcoming years of adversity, he credits his success to the unwavering support of his family.

From being the first Black head boy of an Afrikaans school to playing Craven Week rugby for the Lions twice, Lucky’s achievements speak volumes about his determination. A scholarship to a prestigious English private school further honed his talents, setting the stage for a career filled with creativity, connection, and boundless energy.

Now, Lucky brings his unique voice and heartfelt stories to Jacaranda FM, promising listeners a weekend experience like no other.



