Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

We Do DigitalHook, Line & SinkerDentsuOrnicoAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBrandLoveOFM RadioRogerwilcoGoogleAfriGISPrimedia BroadcastingHoorah DigitalKLABroad MediaJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    Jacaranda FM gets Lucky!

    Issued by Jacaranda FM
    10 Mar 2025
    10 Mar 2025
    Lucky du Plessis joins award-winning radio station for More Music You Love weekends.
    Jacaranda FM gets Lucky!

    Jacaranda FM is thrilled to announce that the charismatic and much-loved radio personality, Lucky du Plessis, has joined the station’s lineup to host Weekends with Lucky every Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 10am. These shows will focus on uplifting music and feel-good stories for a laugh or two, bringing listeners even closer to the station’s promise of More Music You Love.

    Lucky’s vibrant energy and storytelling mastery have made him a household name in South African media. Now, for the first time, he steps onto the commercial radio stage with Jacaranda FM, ready to connect with the station’s diverse audience.

    “As an art director, I learned to connect with emotions. I crafted my storytelling skills through stand-up comedy, which taught me how to turn life’s toughest moments into laughter. When I finally stepped into radio, it became the perfect space to bring all these elements together,” shares Lucky. “Storytelling is my greatest passion, and I’m beyond excited to share this love with the incredible Jacaranda FM community!”

    Vuyani Dombo, interim managing director at Jacaranda FM, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition: “Lucky embodies Jacaranda FM’s bilingual essence, seamlessly blending English and Afrikaans through entertainment, music, and authentic connection with our listeners. His energetic personality will bring a fresh perspective to our weekend lineup, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him.”

    Listen to Weekends with Lucky every Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 10am via 94.2 FM or on the streaming platform on Jacaranda FM’s website.

    About Lucky du Plessis

    Lucky’s journey is as inspiring as it is remarkable. Born in the early '90s and adopted into a loving white Afrikaans family, Lucky’s upbringing wasn’t without challenges. Overcoming years of adversity, he credits his success to the unwavering support of his family.

    From being the first Black head boy of an Afrikaans school to playing Craven Week rugby for the Lions twice, Lucky’s achievements speak volumes about his determination. A scholarship to a prestigious English private school further honed his talents, setting the stage for a career filled with creativity, connection, and boundless energy.

    Now, Lucky brings his unique voice and heartfelt stories to Jacaranda FM, promising listeners a weekend experience like no other.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz