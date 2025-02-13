Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels celebrates 2 decades of changing lives

Good Morning Angels, which has been changing lives since 2005, has consistently delivered moments of hope, healing, and profound generosity and can be heard every Wednesday morning on Jacaranda FM’s 'Breakfast With Martin Bester'.

The success of Good Morning Angels is intrinsically linked to the incredible compassion of the Jacaranda FM listeners and the unwavering support of corporates. These 'angels' consistently step up, donating through impactful fundraisers like the annual Good Morning Angels Golf Day, which famously raised over R4,85m in 2024 alone, or donating throughout the year to assist those whose stories have resonated with them.

What started as a moment of kindness once a week, has grown to a powerful movement of change for good. Over the past 20 years, more than R120m has been raised and distributed to provide vital support across a diverse range of needs, including life-saving medical intervention, educational bursaries, assistance for families facing hardship and tragedy, and support for animal welfare.

To commemorate this incredible 20-year journey, Good Morning Angels is launching a special celebratory series titled ‘Good Morning Angels, The Legacy’. This series will feature 20 former recipients who were assisted over the past two decades, sharing their powerful stories of hope and overcoming adversity, in their own voices, thanks to the kindness they received. These inspiring accounts will play out every Monday morning for the next 20 weeks, offering listeners a powerful testament to the long-term impact of collective kindness. The traditional Good Morning Angels segment, where the station continues to address immediate community needs, will remain a cherished feature on Wednesday mornings.

Lordwick Kgatle’s Story of Transformation

Lordwick Kgatle

This week, as part of the 20-year celebration, Good Morning Angels reconnected with Lordwick Kgatle, whose life was profoundly impacted by the initiative in December 2018. At that time, Lordwick was collecting and recycling trash in the streets of Rooiwal near Hammanskraal, to fund his first year of Business Management studies. His dreams were nearly derailed when he received a message from his educational institution: an outstanding debt of R8,000 threatened to prevent him from writing his final exams.

After hearing Good Morning Angels on Jacaranda FM, Lordwick decided to share his story with the station, appealing for help. The Jacaranda FM listeners responded with overwhelming generosity. Martin Bester revealed on air that Roman’s Pizza stepped forward, paying Lordwick’s outstanding fees, as well as his 2019 tuition fees in full, with some cash to spare for other essentials – a total donation of R35,000. A listener, Willie Marais, inspired by Lordwick’s story, also deposited R8,000.00 directly into Lordwick’s bank account. However, the support didn't stop there: listener Willie Marais came forward with a promise to fund Lordwick’s third year if he stays on track with his studies.

After successfully completing his third year, Lordwick once again contacted Good Morning Angels: he needed to do an internship before he could graduate. Atterbury Properties stepped up and Lordwick could do his internship and graduate. Through hard work and determination, Lordwick has since climbed the career ladder and is now the centre manager at Jubilee Crossing, a bustling shopping centre in Hammanskraal, a true testament to the lasting impact of a helping hand.

"Good Morning Angels is more than a feature; it's the beating heart of Jacaranda FM and a true reflection of the power of radio to unite for good," says Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM. "Reaching 20 years is a testament to the unwavering generosity of our listeners and corporate partners. Their consistent support has allowed us to deliver life-changing interventions, from critical medical assistance and educational opportunities to rebuilding homes and supporting vulnerable communities. We are immensely proud of every life touched and every story of hope we've been privileged to share."

"Every Wednesday, and now every Monday morning with our 20-year legacy celebration, Good Morning Angels reminds us of the profound impact that collective kindness can have," adds Martin Bester, host of Jacaranda FM’s ‘Breakfast With Martin Bester’. "To see the ripple effect of our listeners' generosity, and to witness the incredible resilience of the people we've been able to help, is truly humbling. It’s a privilege to be part of an initiative that consistently proves that when we come together, we can genuinely change lives for good."

As Good Morning Angels celebrates this incredible milestone, it recommits to its founding mission: to change lives for good with dignity, hope, and opportunity. The expanded Monday morning legacy feature and accompanying podcast, ensures that stories of resilience and triumph continue to inspire. The ongoing Wednesday morning segment reaffirms the collective strength of Jacaranda FM’s reach, while calling on the Jacaranda FM community to continue giving back.



