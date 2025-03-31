Vuyani Dombo: Jacaranda FM's new managing director

Vuyani Dombo has been announced as Jacaranda FM's new managing director, effective 1 April 2025. He has been acting managing director since March 2025, following Deirdre King's departure to pursue purpose-driven projects at the end of February.

Jacaranda FM has announced the appointment of Vuyani Dombo as its new managing director, effective 1 April 2025 (Image supplied)

A seasoned Chartered Accountant, Dombo is a long-time member of the Jacaranda FM family, having led the station’s financial operations since 2015 before taking on the role of Kagiso Media Radio finance head for Kagiso Media Radio in 2019

He brings over a decade of leadership experience spanning audit, financial management, governance, and executive leadership within the media industry.

As head of finance for Kagiso Media Radio, he played a pivotal role in shaping the financial strategy across multiple stations, ensuring compliance, risk management, and financial sustainability while fostering the growth of top-tier finance teams.

A strong legacy

He says it is an incredible honour to take on the role of managing director at Jacaranda FM, following almost a decade of working with our dynamic brand in various capacities.

"This station has built a strong legacy of community, deep audience connection, excellence and innovation, which resonate with my leadership values, and I am excited to lead a team that is shaping the future of radio in South Africa."

He adds that with the media landscape continuing to evolve, their goal will be to push creative boundaries, strengthen our commercial offerings, serve their audience needs and ensure that Jacaranda FM remains the go-to station for millions of loyal listeners.

"I look forward to working alongside our talented team to drive the brand’s continued success and make an even greater impact for our listeners, clients and broader industry.”

Appointment a natural progression

Nick Grubb, chief executive of Kagiso Media Radio, is confident in Dombo’s leadership, noting that his deep understanding of the business will ensure Jacaranda FM’s ongoing growth and success.

"Over the years, Vuyani has played a crucial role in ensuring Jacaranda FM’s success, bringing strong financial leadership, business acumen, value-driven leadership and a forward-thinking approach to every challenge.

"His appointment is a natural progression, and I have every confidence that under his guidance, Jacaranda FM will continue to thrive, innovate, and maintain its position as one of South Africa’s most successful radio brands.”

Before his tenure at Jacaranda FM, Dombo completed his articles at PwC’s Johannesburg office before serving as finance mManager within Standard Bank Group’s personal unsecured lending business.

He holds a BCom Honours degree in Accountancy (specialising in Chartered Accountancy) from the University of Johannesburg.