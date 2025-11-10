Lindiwe Sanitary Pads founder crowned Jacaranda FM’s Her Perfect Pitch 2025 champion

Now in its fourth year, Jacaranda FM’s Her Perfect Pitch campaign has grown into one of the country’s most recognised platforms for female entrepreneurs, offering not only exposure but real business support. The 2025 campaign once again exceeded expectations, with over 927 business profiles created, 220 completed entries, and representation from all nine provinces, a clear reflection of the diverse and thriving entrepreneurial spirit of South African women.

Entries spanned a wide range of industries, from food and agriculture, health, wellness, and personal care, and consulting and professional services, to manufacturing, media and creative industries, and engineering, logistics, and construction. Each entrant brought a unique story of determination, creativity, and purpose.

After weeks of evaluation, mentorship, and pitching, three exceptional women emerged as the 2025 finalists:

First place: Tinny Masesi Nkuna – Lindiwe Sanitary Pads



Second place: Prudence Mabaso – The Kitchen Wrap Company



Third place: Trudy Mkansi – Ambesha Africa

The winner, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads, receives R500,000 worth of advertising on Jacaranda FM, including conceptualisation, production, and creation of a bespoke radio advert, as well as digital amplification. In addition, the winner receives a six-week mentorship programme designed to accelerate business growth through a tailor-made business model, research consultation, branding consultation, a digital and PR consultation and Spar support offering. In addition, each of the top 10 finalists also received R100,000 worth of airtime on Jacaranda FM and a R5,000 Spar voucher. This comprehensive package ensures that Her Perfect Pitch doesn’t just celebrate success, it actively builds it.

Lindiwe Sanitary Pads’ undeniable impact

Founded by Tinny Masesi Nkuna, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads is a proudly South African, black-women-owned manufacturing company dedicated to addressing menstrual poverty and restoring dignity to women and girls across the continent. Operating from a 3,000 sqm facility capable of producing up to 1.5 million sanitary pads per month, the company uses 65–75% South African-sourced materials, a strong commitment to local production, empowerment, and sustainability.

More than just a business, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads is a social enterprise. The company partners with major retailers, government departments, NGOs, schools, and clinics to distribute affordable, high-quality menstrual products to both urban and rural communities.

“Our mission has always been about more than manufacturing,” says Tinny Masesi Nkuna. “It’s about restoring dignity, creating jobs for women, and making sure that every girl can go to school without worrying about access to menstrual products. Winning Her Perfect Pitch gives our brand the national visibility and support we need to expand our reach and continue making a difference.”

The company’s impact extends beyond commerce, it represents a new model for industrial innovation with social responsibility at its core. Each pad produced contributes to employment, mentorship, and leadership development for African women, creating a ripple effect of empowerment.

Runners-up making waves

Second place winner, The Kitchen Wrap Company, founded by Prudence Mabaso, has carved out a unique niche in South Africa’s home improvement sector by offering fast, affordable, non-invasive kitchen and furniture upgrades using architectural films and aluminium glass doors. A qualified engineer by trade, Prudence turned her career challenges into a powerful business opportunity, transforming homes, offices, and hospitality spaces across Gauteng, Cape Town, Botswana, and Namibia.

In third place, Trudy Mkansi, founder of Ambesha Africa, is redefining outdoor living through eco-conscious design. Her company manufactures sustainable, locally made patio furniture that balances style, durability, and environmental responsibility. Ambesha Africa supplies to major retailers such as Builders Warehouse, Makro, Leroy Merlin, and Takealot, and exports to international markets, all while prioritising ethical sourcing and waste reduction through repair and restoration services.

A platform that empowers women to build, lead, and thrive

Her Perfect Pitch has become a powerful reflection of Jacaranda FM’s commitment to amplifying women’s voices and empowering women-owned enterprises across the country. The platform helps female founders refine their business models, improve visibility, and access mentorship and advertising that can meaningfully scale their enterprises.

“Her Perfect Pitch continues to uncover South Africa’s most inspiring women entrepreneurs, women who are not only building businesses but creating meaningful change in their communities,” says Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM. “Tinny Nkuna and all our finalists embody resilience, creativity, and purpose-driven innovation. We’re proud to play a role in their journeys, and we extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who entered, supported, and made this campaign such a success.”

Through platforms like these, Jacaranda FM continues to champion female entrepreneurship, reinforcing the belief that when women succeed, communities thrive, and the economy grows stronger. As the 2025 edition of this award-winning campaign comes to a close, Jacaranda FM’s Her Perfect Pitch once again proves that South Africa is brimming with visionary women who aren’t just dreaming, they’re doing.



