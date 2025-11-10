South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioJacaranda FMHuman8Ignition GroupOrnicoBrave GroupPrimedia BroadcastingAfdaPublicis Groupe AfricaUrban Brew StudiosEast Coast RadioKantarClockworkHOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Lindiwe Sanitary Pads founder crowned Jacaranda FM’s Her Perfect Pitch 2025 champion

    Jacaranda FM’s Her Perfect Pitch 2025 has officially crowned its winner, and she’s a true game-changer in the fight against menstrual poverty. Tinny Masesi Nkuna, the visionary founder of Lindiwe Sanitary Pads, took home the top spot in the station’s celebrated entrepreneurship initiative, which continues to uplift and empower women who are reshaping South Africa’s business landscape.
    Issued by Jacaranda FM
    10 Nov 2025
    10 Nov 2025
    Lindiwe Sanitary Pads founder crowned Jacaranda FM&#x2019;s Her Perfect Pitch 2025 champion

    Now in its fourth year, Jacaranda FM’s Her Perfect Pitch campaign has grown into one of the country’s most recognised platforms for female entrepreneurs, offering not only exposure but real business support. The 2025 campaign once again exceeded expectations, with over 927 business profiles created, 220 completed entries, and representation from all nine provinces, a clear reflection of the diverse and thriving entrepreneurial spirit of South African women.

    Entries spanned a wide range of industries, from food and agriculture, health, wellness, and personal care, and consulting and professional services, to manufacturing, media and creative industries, and engineering, logistics, and construction. Each entrant brought a unique story of determination, creativity, and purpose.

    After weeks of evaluation, mentorship, and pitching, three exceptional women emerged as the 2025 finalists:

    • First place: Tinny Masesi Nkuna – Lindiwe Sanitary Pads
    • Second place: Prudence Mabaso – The Kitchen Wrap Company
    • Third place: Trudy Mkansi – Ambesha Africa

    The winner, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads, receives R500,000 worth of advertising on Jacaranda FM, including conceptualisation, production, and creation of a bespoke radio advert, as well as digital amplification. In addition, the winner receives a six-week mentorship programme designed to accelerate business growth through a tailor-made business model, research consultation, branding consultation, a digital and PR consultation and Spar support offering. In addition, each of the top 10 finalists also received R100,000 worth of airtime on Jacaranda FM and a R5,000 Spar voucher. This comprehensive package ensures that Her Perfect Pitch doesn’t just celebrate success, it actively builds it.

    Lindiwe Sanitary Pads’ undeniable impact

    Founded by Tinny Masesi Nkuna, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads is a proudly South African, black-women-owned manufacturing company dedicated to addressing menstrual poverty and restoring dignity to women and girls across the continent. Operating from a 3,000 sqm facility capable of producing up to 1.5 million sanitary pads per month, the company uses 65–75% South African-sourced materials, a strong commitment to local production, empowerment, and sustainability.

    More than just a business, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads is a social enterprise. The company partners with major retailers, government departments, NGOs, schools, and clinics to distribute affordable, high-quality menstrual products to both urban and rural communities.

    “Our mission has always been about more than manufacturing,” says Tinny Masesi Nkuna. “It’s about restoring dignity, creating jobs for women, and making sure that every girl can go to school without worrying about access to menstrual products. Winning Her Perfect Pitch gives our brand the national visibility and support we need to expand our reach and continue making a difference.”

    The company’s impact extends beyond commerce, it represents a new model for industrial innovation with social responsibility at its core. Each pad produced contributes to employment, mentorship, and leadership development for African women, creating a ripple effect of empowerment.

    Runners-up making waves

    Second place winner, The Kitchen Wrap Company, founded by Prudence Mabaso, has carved out a unique niche in South Africa’s home improvement sector by offering fast, affordable, non-invasive kitchen and furniture upgrades using architectural films and aluminium glass doors. A qualified engineer by trade, Prudence turned her career challenges into a powerful business opportunity, transforming homes, offices, and hospitality spaces across Gauteng, Cape Town, Botswana, and Namibia.

    In third place, Trudy Mkansi, founder of Ambesha Africa, is redefining outdoor living through eco-conscious design. Her company manufactures sustainable, locally made patio furniture that balances style, durability, and environmental responsibility. Ambesha Africa supplies to major retailers such as Builders Warehouse, Makro, Leroy Merlin, and Takealot, and exports to international markets, all while prioritising ethical sourcing and waste reduction through repair and restoration services.

    A platform that empowers women to build, lead, and thrive

    Her Perfect Pitch has become a powerful reflection of Jacaranda FM’s commitment to amplifying women’s voices and empowering women-owned enterprises across the country. The platform helps female founders refine their business models, improve visibility, and access mentorship and advertising that can meaningfully scale their enterprises.

    “Her Perfect Pitch continues to uncover South Africa’s most inspiring women entrepreneurs, women who are not only building businesses but creating meaningful change in their communities,” says Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM. “Tinny Nkuna and all our finalists embody resilience, creativity, and purpose-driven innovation. We’re proud to play a role in their journeys, and we extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who entered, supported, and made this campaign such a success.”

    Through platforms like these, Jacaranda FM continues to champion female entrepreneurship, reinforcing the belief that when women succeed, communities thrive, and the economy grows stronger. As the 2025 edition of this award-winning campaign comes to a close, Jacaranda FM’s Her Perfect Pitch once again proves that South Africa is brimming with visionary women who aren’t just dreaming, they’re doing.

    Read more: Makro, Builders Warehouse, Jacaranda FM, Takealot, Leroy Merlin, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads, Vuyani Dombo
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz