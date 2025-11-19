Jacaranda FM celebrates 12 nominations at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards

Jacaranda FM is proud to announce that it has secured 12 nominations at the upcoming 2025 Telkom Radio Awards. The nominations are a powerful reflection of the station’s commitment to delivering world-class broadcasting, impactful community initiatives, and South Africa’s best feel-good music.

The nominations span key categories across programming, content creation, news, sport, podcasting and station imaging, showcasing the station’s exceptional talent both on-air and behind the scenes.

Jacaranda FM has been nominated in the following categories:

Best Afternoon Show: The Drive with Rob & Roz



Best Podcast: Mevrou Mevrou



Best Podcast: Good Morning Angels



Best Breakfast Show: Breakfast with Martin Bester



Best Breakfast Presenter: Martin Bester



Community Project: Good Morning Angels



Content Producer: Wayne van Jaarsveld



Day Time Show: The Workzone



News Bulletin Reader: Marlinée Fouché



Multi-Channel Promotion: Dad Band



Sport Bulletin Reporter: Xola Ntshinga



Station Imaging: Jacaranda FM

These nominations highlight the station’s diverse strengths, from storytelling and journalism to entertainment, music, digital integration and community upliftment through Good Morning Angels, one of South Africa’s most beloved charitable platforms.

Vuyani Dombo, managing director of Jacaranda FM, says the recognition reflects the passion and consistency of the entire Jacaranda FM team. “Being recognised across so many categories is an honour and an incredible moment for our station. Each nomination represents the dedication, creativity and heart our team pours into creating meaningful, entertaining and feel-good content for our listeners every single day. We’re immensely proud of the individuals and teams who have been acknowledged, and we’re grateful to our loyal listeners who inspire us to keep raising the bar.”

The Telkom Radio Awards celebrate excellence across the South African radio industry, honouring stations and individuals who set the benchmark in broadcasting. With these 12 nominations, Jacaranda FM continues to set the standard for excellence in broadcasting.



