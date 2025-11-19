South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaJacaranda FMPublicis Groupe AfricaDMASARogerwilcoPenquinMoonsportBroad MediaKantarHoward AudioCaxton MediaAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOffernetThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jacaranda FM celebrates 12 nominations at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards

    Jacaranda FM is proud to announce that it has secured 12 nominations at the upcoming 2025 Telkom Radio Awards. The nominations are a powerful reflection of the station’s commitment to delivering world-class broadcasting, impactful community initiatives, and South Africa’s best feel-good music.
    Issued by Jacaranda FM
    19 Nov 2025
    19 Nov 2025
    Jacaranda FM celebrates 12 nominations at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards

    The nominations span key categories across programming, content creation, news, sport, podcasting and station imaging, showcasing the station’s exceptional talent both on-air and behind the scenes.

    Jacaranda FM has been nominated in the following categories:

    • Best Afternoon Show: The Drive with Rob & Roz
    • Best Podcast: Mevrou Mevrou
    • Best Podcast: Good Morning Angels
    • Best Breakfast Show: Breakfast with Martin Bester
    • Best Breakfast Presenter: Martin Bester
    • Community Project: Good Morning Angels
    • Content Producer: Wayne van Jaarsveld
    • Day Time Show: The Workzone
    • News Bulletin Reader: Marlinée Fouché
    • Multi-Channel Promotion: Dad Band
    • Sport Bulletin Reporter: Xola Ntshinga
    • Station Imaging: Jacaranda FM

    These nominations highlight the station’s diverse strengths, from storytelling and journalism to entertainment, music, digital integration and community upliftment through Good Morning Angels, one of South Africa’s most beloved charitable platforms.

    Vuyani Dombo, managing director of Jacaranda FM, says the recognition reflects the passion and consistency of the entire Jacaranda FM team. “Being recognised across so many categories is an honour and an incredible moment for our station. Each nomination represents the dedication, creativity and heart our team pours into creating meaningful, entertaining and feel-good content for our listeners every single day. We’re immensely proud of the individuals and teams who have been acknowledged, and we’re grateful to our loyal listeners who inspire us to keep raising the bar.”

    The Telkom Radio Awards celebrate excellence across the South African radio industry, honouring stations and individuals who set the benchmark in broadcasting. With these 12 nominations, Jacaranda FM continues to set the standard for excellence in broadcasting.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz