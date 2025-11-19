Subscribe & Follow
Jacaranda FM celebrates 12 nominations at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards
The nominations span key categories across programming, content creation, news, sport, podcasting and station imaging, showcasing the station’s exceptional talent both on-air and behind the scenes.
Jacaranda FM has been nominated in the following categories:
- Best Afternoon Show: The Drive with Rob & Roz
- Best Podcast: Mevrou Mevrou
- Best Podcast: Good Morning Angels
- Best Breakfast Show: Breakfast with Martin Bester
- Best Breakfast Presenter: Martin Bester
- Community Project: Good Morning Angels
- Content Producer: Wayne van Jaarsveld
- Day Time Show: The Workzone
- News Bulletin Reader: Marlinée Fouché
- Multi-Channel Promotion: Dad Band
- Sport Bulletin Reporter: Xola Ntshinga
- Station Imaging: Jacaranda FM
These nominations highlight the station’s diverse strengths, from storytelling and journalism to entertainment, music, digital integration and community upliftment through Good Morning Angels, one of South Africa’s most beloved charitable platforms.
Vuyani Dombo, managing director of Jacaranda FM, says the recognition reflects the passion and consistency of the entire Jacaranda FM team. “Being recognised across so many categories is an honour and an incredible moment for our station. Each nomination represents the dedication, creativity and heart our team pours into creating meaningful, entertaining and feel-good content for our listeners every single day. We’re immensely proud of the individuals and teams who have been acknowledged, and we’re grateful to our loyal listeners who inspire us to keep raising the bar.”
The Telkom Radio Awards celebrate excellence across the South African radio industry, honouring stations and individuals who set the benchmark in broadcasting. With these 12 nominations, Jacaranda FM continues to set the standard for excellence in broadcasting.
