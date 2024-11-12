Lifestyle Events
    Black Coffee to headline Hey Neighbour 2025

    The Hey Neighbour 2025 lineup is officially here and Black Coffee has been announced as the headline act on Day 2, and yes, he is bringing some of his friends to perform live alongside him.
    1 Jul 2025
    1 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    From Ibiza to Coachella to right here at home, the South African DJ and record producer has joined the Hey Neighbour 2025 lineup to remind us why no one does it like SA and why he is the leader of the pack.

    Joining him on stage are:

  • Elaine – R&B royalty with velvet vocals and heartbreak hits
  • Akio – Culture curator and DJ-extraordinaire, bringing all the vibes
  • DJ Nkosh – Afro-house beast with a set that’ll move your soul (and your feet)
  • DJ Lochive – Fresh sound explorer pushing deep, danceable energy
  • Muzi – The Zulu Skywalker, fusing tradition with futuristic bounce
  • Holly Rey – House music’s golden girl bringing the heat and the heart
  • Khuli Chana – Motswako’s finest, still running the game with pure fire
  • Tortured Soul – Soulful, jazzy, deep house grooves that’ll keep you locked in
  • Nia Pearl – Amapiano angel with vocals smoother than your weekend plans
  • Sun-EL Musician – Afro-electronic magic. Every beat is a spiritual experience
  • Lulo Cafe – A deep house OG serving nothing but timeless feels
  • DJ Lag - Regarded as one of the pioneers of Gqom, he is a DJ and record producer
  • Adillah - SA’s own "go-to girl for all things wavy DJ

    More surprises are loading, so stay tuned.

    Bringing the ‘noise’ to the neighbourhood, powerhouses Jacaranda FM and MTV have been confirmed as the official media partners this year.

    More surprises are loading. Big stage energy? You already know.

    Event details

    Date: 30-31 August 2025
    Venue: Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria
    Times: Gates open at 12h00 and close at 22h00

    Tickets available here.

