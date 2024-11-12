Black Coffee to headline Hey Neighbour 2025

The Hey Neighbour 2025 lineup is officially here and Black Coffee has been announced as the headline act on Day 2, and yes, he is bringing some of his friends to perform live alongside him.

From Ibiza to Coachella to right here at home, the South African DJ and record producer has joined the Hey Neighbour 2025 lineup to remind us why no one does it like SA and why he is the leader of the pack.

Joining him on stage are:



Elaine – R&B royalty with velvet vocals and heartbreak hits



Akio – Culture curator and DJ-extraordinaire, bringing all the vibes



DJ Nkosh – Afro-house beast with a set that’ll move your soul (and your feet)



DJ Lochive – Fresh sound explorer pushing deep, danceable energy



Muzi – The Zulu Skywalker, fusing tradition with futuristic bounce



Holly Rey – House music’s golden girl bringing the heat and the heart



Khuli Chana – Motswako’s finest, still running the game with pure fire



Tortured Soul – Soulful, jazzy, deep house grooves that’ll keep you locked in



Nia Pearl – Amapiano angel with vocals smoother than your weekend plans



Sun-EL Musician – Afro-electronic magic. Every beat is a spiritual experience



Lulo Cafe – A deep house OG serving nothing but timeless feels



DJ Lag - Regarded as one of the pioneers of Gqom, he is a DJ and record producer

