Black Coffee to headline Hey Neighbour 2025
The Hey Neighbour 2025 lineup is officially here and Black Coffee has been announced as the headline act on Day 2, and yes, he is bringing some of his friends to perform live alongside him.
Image supplied
From Ibiza to Coachella to right here at home, the South African DJ and record producer has joined the Hey Neighbour 2025 lineup to remind us why no one does it like SA and why he is the leader of the pack.
Joining him on stage are:
More surprises are loading, so stay tuned.
Bringing the ‘noise’ to the neighbourhood, powerhouses Jacaranda FM and MTV have been confirmed as the official media partners this year.
More surprises are loading. Big stage energy? You already know.
Event details
Date: 30-31 August 2025
Venue: Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria
Times: Gates open at 12h00 and close at 22h00
Tickets available here.
