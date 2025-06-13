Marketing & Media Magazines
    Kickoff back in print with new add-on Kickoff Rugby

    The print edition of Kickoff is back, with a brand-new add-on dedicated to South African rugby fans, Kickoff Rugby.
    1 Jul 2025
    The print edition of Kickoff is back, with a brand-new add-on dedicated to South African rugby fans, Kickoff Rugby(Images supplied. Composite by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity)
    This is a bold move by Novus Media that bucks the global trend of print media retreating and marks a powerful moment of resurgence for print media in South Africa, following a tough 2024 that saw the closure of several major publications.

    The return to print is not just a revival, but a reimagination.

    Uniting passions

    Kickoff Rugby is a fresh voice in rugby journalism, built on the same values that made its football sibling iconic: authentic storytelling, player-first coverage, and content that inspires fans and heroes alike.

    “The idea of a soccer brand launching a rugby magazine may raise eyebrows,” Roper laughs, “but these two sports have always been linked, historically and emotionally. This is about uniting passions and giving both sets of fans a platform they deserve.”

    Each month’s issue will feature dual, flip-side covers: one celebrating soccer and the other dedicated to rugby, giving fans the power to choose.

    Whether it’s a Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder or a rising Springbok flyhalf on the cover, the goal remains the same: to elevate the stories behind the game.

    The magazine will be split into two sections: one covering soccer news, and the flipside covering rugby news.

    “We want fans to be able to walk into a store and decide what speaks to them that month: soccer or rugby. It's about honouring both sports equally and making the magazine feel like it belongs to both codes,” Roper explains.

    Football and rugby fanatical

    Rugby brings with it a sense of national pride and proven excellence.

    In a country often in search of good news, South Africa’s dominance at the Rugby World Cup provides a powerful source of hope, unity and celebration.

    Furthermore, Novus Media ‘s independent research shows that millions of South Africans are fanatical about both sporting codes, especially when it comes to our local football and national rugby teams.

    Key publishing info

    • Frequency: Monthly (Last Friday of each month), 2nd edition on the shelves on 27 June 2025
    • Print order: 30,000
    • Retail price: R19.50
    • National distribution: Available across all nine provinces at Checkers/Shoprite, Pick n Pay, SPAR, petrol stations, Exclusive Books and more.
    • Digital access: Kick Off Soccer’s popular website (www.kickoff.com) continues to be a daily go-to for football fans. Ranked 11th by IAB South Africa, it’s a digital powerhouse with 2.3M+ users.
    • KickOff Rugby website: In development for future launch.

    More than nostalgia

    For Novus Media, this is more than nostalgia; it’s a strategic reaffirmation of the value of tactile, tangible storytelling that connects deeply with sports-loving audiences.

    “When we lost the print version of Kick Off Soccer in 2022, it was a gut-punch to the sport. The brand stayed alive digitally, but something soulful was missing,” says Clint Roper, general manager of Kickoff.

    “Now, with Novus Media’s backing, we’re not just bringing it back, we’re reimagining what a sports magazine can be. And launching Kickoff Rugby is us writing a new chapter entirely.”

    Read more: media, magazines, print, Clint Roper, print magazine, Novus Media
    Let's do Biz