IAB Education Council Front Row commences 2025 nominations for top young talent
The Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa (IAB SA)’s Education Council Front Row initiative has commenced nominations for its third year. The Front Row initiative aims to identify and provide a platform for the top 15 young, ambitious, and talented industry members, offering a springboard to launch their careers.
The programme aims to provide members with sponsored access to awards ceremonies, digital media and marketing educational platforms, workshops, courses, and industry-leading events for knowledge-sharing, networking, and mentorship from South Africa’s respected industry giants. The experience leaves them inspired and energised for their future careers.
“The Front Row initiative was born out of a clear need to bridge the gap between academic learning and the fast-paced realities of South Africa’s digital media and marketing industry,” says Su Little, lead chair of the IAB SA Education Council. “It’s about more than just exposure - it’s about unlocking access, inspiring ambition, and building meaningful connections between the next generation of talent and the leaders shaping our industry’s future.”
“Once again, we thank the industry for their generosity in supporting our initiative. We want to thank each of our partners. The young talent who participate in the programme receive a significant boost in their exposure to the industry, which leapfrogs their careers,” comments Deborah Whitlock, Head of Brand and New Business at Joe Public and Front Row project lead.
“I’m proud to support the Front Row initiative - it’s exactly the kind of programme I wish I had existed when I started my career in advertising. It accelerates exposure, access, and learning that would normally take years to achieve. Participants get to experience the heart of the industry through training and exclusive event access that some professionals may never get in their entire careers. It’s a rare and valuable launchpad that gives young talent the knowledge, networks, and confidence to thrive,” says Kyle Oosthuizen, CEO of Blue Robot.
“I’m truly grateful for the Front Row programme. It’s been a life-changing experience that has exposed me to opportunities and spaces I never imagined I’d be part of so early in my career. Beyond the professional growth, the programme has helped me discover my voice and build confidence in ways I didn’t think were possible. I’ve learned to trust my ideas, speak up, and show up as my most authentic self. The programme has been a catalyst for my personal and professional development,” comments Limpho Mokuku, 2024 Front Row member.
Our new intake will have the sponsored opportunity to participate in a series of events, with more planned in the pipeline for 2025 and 2026:
- The Bookmark Awards – August 2025
- Swag bag from Google and Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
- Micro-courses of their choice with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
- Building Your Personal Brand virtual workshop
- Effie Dialogue Series – 2025/2026
- Nedbank IMC Conference – September 2025
- Loeries workshop access – October 2025
- Pendoring Imbizo – November 2025
- Pendoring Awards – November 2025
- Assegai Awards – November 2025
- Learner Judge observation opportunities at the IAB SA Bookmark Awards – 2025
- SMARTIES Awards – May 2026
- More to come...
We are looking for members for our 2025 Front Row Programme!
Through our IAB SA member network, we are calling for nominations for any of the below candidates within the creative, advertising, and marketing industry fields, who possess the potential to thrive and become future leaders in our digital world through mentorship and opportunities:
- Students in their final year of study
- Graduate interns
- Juniors who’ve spent 1-2 years in industry
Nomination form: Google | Typeform
Closing date: Nominations end on 18 July 2025
For more information about the Front Row initiative, media enquiries, or to contribute in any way, contact IAB SA Education Council Lead, Su Little, via LinkedIn or visit the website: iabsa.net/education_council.
