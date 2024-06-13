IAB South Africa announces acting CEO as Razia Pillay steps down

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB South Africa) has announced that its current CEO, Razia Pillay, will step down from her role at the end of September 2024.

Since assuming the position in January 2022, Pillay has been instrumental in driving the organisation’s growth and transformation. Under her leadership, IAB South Africa has successfully initiated and spearheaded various innovative projects, including the expansion of the flagship Bookmark Awards to a must-attend industry event. She has played a key role in establishing new initiatives, supporting the organisation’s Councils & Committees as IAB South Africa launched the Industry Measurement Dashboard, scaled the Front Row and IAB Insights initiatives as well as overseeing a comprehensive update to the IAB South Africa Constitution.

“We are grateful for Razia’s exceptional leadership and dedication to IAB South Africa during her tenure with us,” says Fahmeeda Cassim Surtee, vice-chairperson of the IAB South Africa and CEO at DStv Media Sales. “Her contributions have significantly advanced the organisation and the digital media and marketing industry as a whole.”

To ensure a smooth transition, the IAB South Africa Board has appointed Chris Borain as acting CEO during the recruitment process for a permanent successor. Borain has a longstanding involvement with IAB South Africa, having served as chairperson of the board and a board member for eight years. He says: “I look forward to continue working with the board and team to maintain the organisation’s momentum during this period of transition and build upon the strong foundation laid by my predecessor.”

The board is committed to identifying a qualified, passionate and experienced individual to lead IAB South Africa into the future to confidently take the baton from Pillay. A comprehensive search process will be undertaken to find a candidate who can continue to drive the organisation’s mission and vision of digital excellence.

“I am honoured and grateful for the ability to have played such a vital role in shaping and encouraging the digital media and marketing industry to see their potential that drives digital forward,” adds Pillay. “The people who I have worked with have been exceptional and I am very confident that Chris and the IABers will be successful in their work towards the 2030 customer.”



