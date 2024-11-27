Join us for 2024’s last IAB SA Actionable Insights episode

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) is pleased to announce its final Actionable Insights webinar for 2024. The exclusive session will include a report-back from IAB SA council and committee representatives to reflect on the projects launched this year as well as the exciting plans the organisation has in store for 2025.

Hear directly from IAB SA’s council and committee leaders about key projects, industry insights and future-focused initiatives aimed at enhancing the local digital media and marketing landscape.

When: Thursday, 28 November at 11am

Where: Online via Zoom – register here.

Actionable Insights remains a core initiative of the organisation’s mandate to drive digital transformation within the South African media and marketing industry and provides a platform for publishers, agencies, brands and their employees to take part in tackling important discussions around the changing landscape of digital.

Themed ‘A Year in Review And The Road Ahead’, the final episode for 2024 will feature:

The Research Council’s Oresti Patricios will discuss the organisation’s 2024 aims of enhancing inclusion, education and participation within SA’s digital industry.

Rene Fowler of the Future Measurement Committee will provide an update on the progress of the Measurement Dashboard and insights on what future evolutions of the Dashboard could entail.

Education Council head, Su Little, will highlight the council’s strides in addressing skills gaps through innovative initiatives and what the council has planned for 2025.

IAB SA executive director, Chris Borain, will provide the organisation's 2025 outlook, including IAB SA’s goals, initiatives and opportunities for member involvement.

Attendees of IAB SA’s Actionable Insights Series can earn 5 CPD points with the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA).

The IAB SA Actionable Insights Series is proudly supported by Bizcommunity, Ornico, Roamwork, MASA, and Everlytic.

Brands, agencies and publishers seeking to participate as sponsors or panellists in the 2025 Actionable Insights Series can raise their interest by mailing ten.asbai@eibbed. Preference will be given to IAB SA members. To become a member, visit iabsa.net.



