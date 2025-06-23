2025 Bookmark Awards poised to go next level with Rainmaker Media at the sponsorship helm

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa has announced Rainmaker Media as the Headline Sponsor of the 2025 Bookmark Awards, taking place on 14 August 2025 at The Galleria in Johannesburg.

Rainmaker Media, powered by the Shoprite Group, brings supreme scale and shopper data expertise to the digital marketing space. Their performance-led, data-driven approach aligns seamlessly with the Bookmarks’ mission to recognise work that delivers measurable impact.

“The synergy between Rainmaker Media and the Bookmark Awards lies in our shared vision to reward work that not only looks good, but also performs exceptionally well.” says Tanja de Korte, managing director of Rainmaker Media. “We’re proud to support a platform that not only celebrates innovation and excellence but also elevates the standards of performance-driven marketing. I look forward to seeing how this year’s entrants harness data creatively to redefine what’s possible in the digital space.”

This year the awards will also be supported by Media24, DStv Media Sales, Google, Vodamedia, Everlytic, Tractor Outdoor and Polygon, Eskimi, The South African Breweries (SAB) and Burson. Industry recognition of this calibre is only possible through strategic investment, collaboration, and a shared-value approach. These sponsors understand that meaningful progress in digital marketing is fuelled by strong cross-sector collaboration, and a collective commitment to advancing the industry.

Now in its 17th year, the Bookmarks will continue to set the benchmark for excellence in South Africa’s digital marketing, publishing, and advertising sectors. With a renewed focus on measurable impact, innovation at scale, and work that breaks convention, this year’s show promises to be one of the most competitive to date.

With judging now officially underway, the 2025 IAB Bookmark Awards are entering their most exciting phase, where the country’s top digital work is being rigorously evaluated by a panel of industry leaders, led by Elizabeth Mokwena as the jury president.

Join us for an unforgettable evening where groundbreaking campaigns and visionary strategies take centre stage.

Tickets will officially go on sale in July via the Howler platform. General access is priced at R1,950, with IAB South Africa members receiving an exclusive 10% discount.

