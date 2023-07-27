IAB South Africa announces 2025 Bookmark Awards season and new jury president

The IAB South Africa is pleased to announce Elizabeth Mokwena as the new jury president for the 2025 Bookmark Awards, the premier digital media and marketing awards in South Africa.

Mokwena is a seasoned pan-African brand builder with more than 14 years of experience in the FMCG industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. As the home care executive marketing director for Unilever Africa, she is responsible for expanding the footprint of the portfolio across the region. She describes her work as “giving global brands an African passport, whilst giving African brands global exposure” and has a passion for nurturing the next generation of African brand builders.

“I believe in the power of creativity to change the world,” says Mokwena. “Digital innovation compounds the possibilities of doing this faster, more cost-effectively and with scale. I think 2025 is a redemptive year for our industry and I am honoured to assist the IAB South Africa and the Bookmarks in identifying and celebrating digital work that has had a measurable impact.

“I am confident we will raise the bar for South Africa’s digital work this year. Excellence is the standard.”

Mokwena takes the helm from Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank. IAB South Africa extends its gratitude to Nobanda for her exceptional leadership as the jury president of the Bookmark Awards from 2022 through 2024. Her dedication and insights have been instrumental in shaping the awards programme in a post-pandemic landscape.

The Bookmark Awards is overseen by the IAB South Africa Agency Council, which welcomes the following new members to its Bookmarks Committee for 2025: News24 Publisher Jerusha Raath, RAPT Creative Agency integrated creative director Tanya de Jongh, IAB executive director Chris Borain and Mindshare South Africa managing director Adrian Naidoo. The new members join longtime committee members Robyn Campbell, managing director at Publicis Machine, and Pippa Misplon, managing director at Retroviral. “The Bookmark Awards have always been a benchmark for digital excellence and the committee plans to introduce new initiatives to elevate the impact of the Awards in 2025, ensuring they remain a driving force for progress and a true reflection of the dynamic digital media and marketing landscape in South Africa,” says Pippa Misplon.

“We are thrilled to have Elizabeth Mokwena join us as jury president next year. Her impressive background in leading global brands and her deep understanding of the pan-African market will be invaluable as we celebrate the best in digital excellence. We are confident that under her leadership, the 2025 Bookmark Awards will reach new heights, showcasing the incredible talent and innovation within our industry.”

IAB SS Bookmark Awards 2025 key dates

Now in its 17th year, the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards remains committed to its objectives of recognising and celebrating the best work and talent in the digital media and marketing industry, showcasing innovation, creativity and effectiveness. The 2025 Bookmark Awards season will kick off with jury nominations in late January, with entries expected to open in mid-February. The awards ceremony is set to be held in mid-August.

Eligibility for entry into the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards 2025 is for works produced between 1 March 2024 and 28 February 2025.

For more information about the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards, visit thebookmarks.co.za.



