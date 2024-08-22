MakeReign secures numerous Bookmark Awards – including 2 golds

The Bookmark Awards are a highlight on the creative agency calendar and recognise innovation, creativity and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry. The Awards reward high-impact digital work from South African agencies, publishers and brands, and by doing so, it sets the benchmark for tech, digital and leading-edge innovation.

This year, MakeReign’s expertise stood out with an impressive tally of six awards, including two golds.

The highlight of this year’s awards was the recognition of our work on the V&A Waterfront’s annual 'Joy From Africa' project, which secured gold in both Mobile Sites and Excellence in Craft: Interface Design, along with silver in the Craft: UX Design category.

Joy from Africa to the World (JFA) is an award-winning movement pioneered by the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town’s beloved seaside neighbourhood.

The festive season platform celebrates sustainable local creativity to delight and inspire visitors throughout the holidays with enchanting large-scale installations, bringing joy and magic from Africa’s most visited destination to the rest of the world.

Our challenge was to create an engaging and informative online platform that could effectively convey the essence of the JFA initiative, attracting both local and international visitors, and providing comprehensive details about the events and installations.

Overall, the website was instrumental in transforming the Waterfront’s festive season offering into a dynamic, interactive, and globally engaging experience. This not only bolstered the Waterfront’s reputation but also supported commercial objectives by increasing foot traffic and sales, with millions of Rands being invested in local businesses over the festive season.

The results included:

10m+ campaign impressions

50,000 page views

30,000 users from across the globe

300+ jobs created

R2.4m invested back into small local businesses

MakeReign’s new website also received accolades, with silver in Excellence in Craft for Interface Design and two bronze awards in the Craft: UX, and Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites categories.

These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital design and innovation and delivering exceptional results for our clients.

For more information about MakeReign and how we can help your digital products achieve their full potential, please visit our website at www.makereign.com or contact us at moc.ngierekam@zibwen.

About MakeReign

MakeReign is a global agency that thrives at the intersection of people, design, data, and technology. MakeReign empowers companies with specialist teams that create breakthrough digital products, services and experiences. We’re focused on enhancing people’s lives and transforming brands across the world. Driving innovation, elevating customer experiences and delivering results.

We’ve been entrusted with driving digital transformation and innovation by some of the most exciting new ventures and iconic businesses from all around the world – including Woolworths, Santam, DStv, Vodacom, Mweb, Clicks Pharmacy, and Pineapple Insurance. For the last eight+ years, companies that set out to meet the needs of their customers across all of their digital touchpoints have turned to us.



