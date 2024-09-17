MakeReign introduces marketing arm to connect brands with consumers at all digital touch points

MakeReign, a leading innovation and customer experience agency, has quietly been growing a new branding and marketing function over the last year. After eight years of being entrusted with driving digital transformation and innovation by some of the most exciting new ventures and iconic businesses like Woolworths, Clicks, Vodacom, Santam, and Pineapple, the team is now amplifying the offering to their clients with a comprehensive brand and product marketing arm.

Our clients have trusted us to deliver successful digital products with solutions guided by research, insights and data, and designed with intention. Being the agency to deliver those solutions, with a deep understanding of the business, it's customers and the industry they operate in, we’re best suited to sell them.

We understand that a seamless customer journey isn’t just about delivering a great product - it’s about ensuring that every interaction, across all touchpoints, is designed with the customer in mind. That’s why we leverage our deep expertise in research, testing and experimentation to shape every stage of the journey - delivering real value, improving customer satisfaction and optimising conversion rates.

"We've always prided ourselves on creating digital products and experiences that transform brands and enrich the lives of users. Now, we're taking it a step further by offering branding and product marketing services that amplify brands at every touchpoint," said Shelby Andrew, head of marketing production at MakeReign.

Delivering across the entire customer journey

Today’s customer journey is complex and spans multiple digital touchpoints. We simplify this journey by firstly understanding it, but then delivering content that adapts seamlessly to every platform and channel creating consistent and powerful experiences that engage customers at every stage.

Our research-driven approach allows us to gain a comprehensive understanding of the customer - who they are, what they need, and how they interact with brands. Through detailed user insights, we identify pain points and opportunities, ensuring that every touchpoint is optimised for engagement and satisfaction. This data-driven foundation ensures that we design experiences that not only meet user needs but also drive measurable business outcomes.

Misaligned creative and marketing strategies

In today’s fast-paced digital world, even the most innovative products can fail to thrive when creative and marketing strategies are out of sync. Brands often invest heavily in product design, but when marketing doesn't align with the product’s execution or doesn’t resonate with the target audience, those efforts can be undermined. This misalignment typically arises when marketing teams are disconnected from the in-depth product research and audience insights that drive the design process. As a result, great products struggle to gain traction and fail to reach their full potential.

This disconnect is often compounded by the increasingly complex and fragmented customer journeys of the modern digital landscape. Customers interact with brands across multiple touchpoints and when these touchpoints are inconsistent or disjointed, the entire customer experience suffers.

MakeReign’s holistic approach

At MakeReign, we bridge this gap. With our deep understanding of both product design and market dynamics, we ensure that the branding, creative, and marketing strategies are aligned with the product’s vision, the businesses objectives and the needs of the audience.

We’re built to help businesses - connecting brand, marketing, and product expertise under one roof. By integrating our new brand and product marketing arm into the process, we bring a holistic approach grounded in our expertise in user and customer research, ensuring that no touchpoint is overlooked. We’re not just designing products - we’re designing experiences that resonate with users, creating meaningful connections across all channels and delivering results that matter to both customers and businesses alike.By applying these strengths to branding and marketing, we ensure that every project is not only strategically sound but also creatively compelling and technically robust. Our holistic approach allows us to craft digital products that resonate with audiences and meet business objectives with precision and impact.

Matt Thompson, executive creative director at MakeReign, highlights, "Brands trust us to design digital products that are poised for market success. Because our product design process involves deeply understanding the audience, the business needs, and the market landscape, we're uniquely positioned to ensure these products not only enter the market but also make a significant impact."

Strengthening our capabilities

To strengthen our leadership team, MakeReign has brought on Dillan Fuller, formerly of Okalpha, as creative director with a focus on content and motion. Dillan’s extensive experience and fresh perspective will drive innovation and ensure our branding and marketing efforts are both impactful and cohesive across all platforms.

Branding

Our branding services create and enhance identities that stand out and connect with your audience, building recognition and loyalty.

Our key branding services include:

Customer and Market Research



Brand Strategy and Architecture



Narrative and Positioning



Messaging Frameworks



Naming and Verbal Branding



Art Direction and Visual Identity



Digital Brand Expression



Brand Rollouts



Training and Guideline Documents



Design and Motion Systems

Product Marketing

We launch and grow digital brands through impactful campaigns that engage audiences and deliver measurable results.

Our key product marketing services include:

Customer and Market Research



Integrated Marketing Strategy



Channel Strategy



Campaign and Communications Strategy



Art Direction and Visual Direction



Content Ideation



Creative Production



Scalable Content Systems



Brand Marketing Campaigns



Campaign and Microsites



Marketing Websites

MakeReign Marketing is already helping clients achieve remarkable results, and we look forward to partnering with more businesses to connect to their customers at every digital touch point.

