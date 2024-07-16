MakeReign secures 21 finalists at the 2024 Bookmark Awards

The Bookmark Awards, hosted annually by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa, celebrate the finest digital and technology achievements, acknowledging the skills, creativity, and strategic thinking that drive the industry forward. As a finalist in these awards, MakeReign continues to set benchmarks in delivering transformative digital experiences.

Luke Engel, partnerships director at MakeReign, shared his excitement about this achievement: "Securing these finalists is a tremendous honour for us. It underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation, excellence and business growth. We are incredibly proud of our clients for pushing boundaries and delivering work with strong results. Their dedication and vision are what make these achievements possible."

MakeReign has become renowned for producing work that delivers strong results for clients – winning over 50 Bookmark awards in the last four years. This makes them the most awarded specialist user experience and innovation agency. You can read about last year’s success which saw them take home 17 awards, including 3 golds.

The work recognised this year includes: