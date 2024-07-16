Trending
MakeReign secures 21 finalists at the 2024 Bookmark Awards
The Bookmark Awards, hosted annually by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa, celebrate the finest digital and technology achievements, acknowledging the skills, creativity, and strategic thinking that drive the industry forward. As a finalist in these awards, MakeReign continues to set benchmarks in delivering transformative digital experiences.
Luke Engel, partnerships director at MakeReign, shared his excitement about this achievement: "Securing these finalists is a tremendous honour for us. It underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation, excellence and business growth. We are incredibly proud of our clients for pushing boundaries and delivering work with strong results. Their dedication and vision are what make these achievements possible."
MakeReign has become renowned for producing work that delivers strong results for clients – winning over 50 Bookmark awards in the last four years. This makes them the most awarded specialist user experience and innovation agency. You can read about last year’s success which saw them take home 17 awards, including 3 golds.
The work recognised this year includes:
|PLATFORMS
|Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|Homeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|AvroKo
|Interior Design
|AvroKo Portfolio
|E-Commerce Sites
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|IHomeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|Mobile Sites
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|Homeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Platform Innovation
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Customer Experience Design
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|Homeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|Customer Experience Design
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|Homeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|CHANNELS
|Campaign / Microsites
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|CAMPAIGN
|Mobile Campaign
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|CRAFT AWARDS
|Craft - Interface Design
|MakeReign
|Weylandts
|Homeware & Furniture
|Weylandts Online
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Craft - UX
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Interface Company
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|AvroKo
|Interior Design
|AvroKo Portfolio
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
|Craft - Interactive Design
|MakeReign
|V&A Waterfront
|Tourism
|Joy From Africa
About MakeReign
MakeReign® empowers companies with specialist teams that create breakthrough
digital products, services and experiences. Driving innovation, elevating customer experiences and delivering results.
We’ve been entrusted with driving digital transformation and innovation by some of the most exciting new ventures and iconic businesses from all around the world. For the last 7+ years, companies that set out to meet the needs of their customers across all of their digital touchpoints have turned to us.
