IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS Content Feature

IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS Content Feature

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

MakeReign secures 21 finalists at the 2024 Bookmark Awards

Issued by MakeReign
16 Jul 2024
MakeReign is thrilled to announce that they have 21 finalists in multiple categories at the prestigious Bookmark Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to their commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence in the digital industry.
MakeReign secures 21 finalists at the 2024 Bookmark Awards

The Bookmark Awards, hosted annually by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa, celebrate the finest digital and technology achievements, acknowledging the skills, creativity, and strategic thinking that drive the industry forward. As a finalist in these awards, MakeReign continues to set benchmarks in delivering transformative digital experiences.

Luke Engel, partnerships director at MakeReign, shared his excitement about this achievement: "Securing these finalists is a tremendous honour for us. It underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation, excellence and business growth. We are incredibly proud of our clients for pushing boundaries and delivering work with strong results. Their dedication and vision are what make these achievements possible."

MakeReign has become renowned for producing work that delivers strong results for clients – winning over 50 Bookmark awards in the last four years. This makes them the most awarded specialist user experience and innovation agency. You can read about last year’s success which saw them take home 17 awards, including 3 golds.

The work recognised this year includes:

PLATFORMS
Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
MakeReignWeylandtsHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
MakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface CompanyMakeReign
MakeReignAvroKoInterior DesignAvroKo Portfolio
E-Commerce Sites
MakeReignWeylandtsIHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
Mobile Sites
MakeReignWeylandtsHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
MakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface CompanyMakeReign
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Platform Innovation
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Customer Experience Design
MakeReignWeylandtsHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
Customer Experience Design
MakeReignWeylandtsHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
CHANNELS
Campaign / Microsites
MakeReign V&A Waterfront Tourism Joy From Africa
CAMPAIGN
Mobile Campaign
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
CRAFT AWARDS
Craft - Interface Design
MakeReignWeylandtsHomeware & FurnitureWeylandts Online
MakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface CompanyMakeReign
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Craft - UX
MakeReignMakeReignDigital Interface CompanyMakeReign
MakeReignAvroKoInterior DesignAvroKo Portfolio
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa
Craft - Interactive Design
MakeReignV&A WaterfrontTourismJoy From Africa

About MakeReign

MakeReign® empowers companies with specialist teams that create breakthrough
digital products, services and experiences. Driving innovation, elevating customer experiences and delivering results.

We’ve been entrusted with driving digital transformation and innovation by some of the most exciting new ventures and iconic businesses from all around the world. For the last 7+ years, companies that set out to meet the needs of their customers across all of their digital touchpoints have turned to us.

MakeReign
An Interface Company. We help connect brands with consumers through digital interfaces.

Next
Let's do Biz