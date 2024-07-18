Influencer agency gets double nomination at Bookmark Awards

Brand Influence, a leading South African influencer marketing agency, is thrilled to announce its nomination as a finalist for two digital campaigns at the prestigious 2024 Bookmark Awards!

These nominations highlight the agency's unique and innovative approach to influencer campaigns, showcasing their ability to create engaging content that delivers large-scale impact. Your new growth fly-wheel? Investing in creators.

Brand Influence's #DrinkPrimeWithCheckers campaign made it to the finals under the 'Best Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)' category. Joining the excitement, the Avon Hydramatic Lipstick campaign is a finalist in the 'Best Social Communities' category.

#DrinkPrimeWithCheckers Campaign

Category: Best Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)

This campaign, in collaboration with retail giant Checkers, targeted Gen Zs and their parents to create buzz around Checkers becoming the official partner of PRIME Hydration in South Africa. Leveraging the power of 150 carefully selected nano and micro-influencers, the campaign generated mass consumer awareness and engagement. Influencers created immersive content that captured the social excitement of the launch, demonstrating the buying power and influence of Gen Z and their parents.





Avon Hydramatic Lipstick Campaign

Category: Best Social Communities

This groundbreaking campaign with Avon supported the launch of Avon's Hydramatic Matte Lipstick. Through 1000 nano and micro-influencers, the campaign demonstrated Brand Influence's ability to orchestrate authentic mass influencer collaborations. The result was viral product awareness and significant sales conversion, showcasing the agency's prowess in creating large-scale digital social influence campaigns.





The Bookmark Awards, organised by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa, recognises excellence in digital media and marketing. Winning a Bookmark signifies exceptional creativity and innovation. Finalists were chosen by a panel of over 100 industry experts across various categories.

Brand Influence's co-founder, Lori Weiner, remarked, "We are incredibly proud of our team's hard work and creativity. These nominations underscore our commitment to pushing the boundaries of influencer marketing and creating explosive and authentic campaigns that drive credible results!"

The finalists’ showcase and awards ceremony will take place on 15 August 2024 in Sandton.

For more information about Brand Influence and their award-winning campaigns, please visit https://brandinfluence.co.za