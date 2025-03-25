Community-generated content: The new currency in Brand Influence

Brand Influence Agency, a leader in innovative community influencer marketing strategy, has redefined the way local and international brands engage with consumers through community-generated content (CGC) in South Africa – for over 15 years. As brands move beyond traditional influencer advertising, CGC has emerged as the new currency of brand influence.

CGC includes both influencer-generated content (IGC) from macro and micro-influencers and user-generated content (UGC) from everyday consumers. Unlike one-off campaigns with macro and mega influencers, CGC generates ongoing brand interactions, extending marketing efforts beyond short-term conversions into lasting consumer trust and loyalty. When scaled, CGC delivers powerful social proof, strengthening brand credibility and deepening emotional connections to drive customer lifetime value (CLV). By turning consumers into active brand participants, CGC transforms engagement from a single interaction into a sustained relationship, fueling long-term loyalty and repeat purchases.

“When consumers see real people – whether they are superfans, nano-influencers, or micro-creators – engaging with a brand in an organic way, it sparks trust and real emotional connection,” says Lori Weiner, founder of Brand Influence Agency. “This isn’t just about visibility; it’s about building long-term affinity, where customers aren’t just buying a product but becoming part of a brand’s story.” By curating highly targeted communities of micro and nano influencers, the agency creates real brand advocacy. How? The impact of between 100 and 1000 real people going live together, creates a tidal wave of online brand love, uniting unique and diverse voices to land brands into the marketplace with cultural relevance that resonates.

This is an approach that doesn’t just drive immediate sales – it builds a foundation for long-term brand loyalty. When connections are made and compounded, this large-scale social proof drums up a wave of online brand credibility. It’s this emotional hook that supports sustained customer relationships, helps brands acquire new customers, and leads to a higher chance of repeat purchases.

The shift to community influence

Globally, major brands are recognising the power of CGC. Recently, Unilever’s new CEO, Fernando Fernandez, underscored the company’s pivot towards influencer marketing to address consumer skepticism about corporate messaging. “Messages of brands coming from corporations are suspicious messages,” Fernandez stated, emphasising the need for marketing activity systems in which others can speak for your brand at scale.

To align with this shift, Unilever plans to increase its social media advertising investment, reinforcing the significance of influencers, celebrities, and digital creators in shaping brand narratives.

In South Africa, Brand Influence Agency is proud to have delivered multiple successful campaigns for Unilever’s brands. The recent #CleanWithHandyAndy campaign in November and December 2024, exceeded every benchmark, proving the power of influencer-led, community-driven marketing. With 5.58 million users reached – more than 2.5 times the original KPI – the campaign demonstrated how engaging, trend-driven content can transform product perception.

A total of 150 influencers took part, sharing 500+ posts that showcased Handy Andy’s powerful cleaning performance. The campaign followed a two-poster narrative, with influencers first taking on a one-minute cleaning challenge and later sharing their honest reviews using popular TikTok trends. Engagement skyrocketed, overshooting the original target by 476%, as audiences interacted with posts featuring realistic cleaning scenarios, quick demos, and trending sounds.

Saskia Wypkema, head of social media and communications at Brand Influence Agency, notes: “ASMR-style videos highlighting the spray’s sound, comedic take on cleaning struggles, and dazzling before-and-after transitions kept viewers hooked.”

Caira Blignaut, head of influencer campaign management at the agency, confirms: “Many influencers went beyond their agreed deliverables, organically posting additional content, reinforcing Handy Andy as a trusted go-to cleaning brand.”

Implementing a community-first strategy

These CGC-driven strategies form part of the agency’s proven methodology:

Collaborate with nano and micro-influencers: Prioritise creators whose content and values align authentically with the brand.



Encourage audience participation: Invite consumers to share their experiences, making them active brand advocates.



Leverage a collective of individual storytelling: Use real testimonials and experiences to enhance trust and relatability. Is there anything more credible than a scaled community of unique and diverse voices to land your brand with cultural relevance?



Measure engagement over reach: Prioritise meaningful interactions over large but passive audiences and vanity metrics like impressions.

The future of brand influence

The evolution from traditional influencer marketing to community-driven advocacy signals a fundamental shift in consumer–brand relationships. By championing community-led dialogues, brands can deepen emotional connections in their marketplace, build lasting trust, and drive sustainable growth.

