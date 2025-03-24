Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    The Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast to wow attendees with exciting speaker line-up

    Every great legacy begins with a choice. The choice to put in that extra hour of work, to return an idea into a thriving business, to push past fear and do something extraordinary. The event is set to create an opportunity for event attendees to make those bold moves and to ‘own their legacy’ by connecting with other business leaders to collaborate and to create a legacy to be proud of.
    Issued by East Coast Radio
24 Mar 2025
    24 Mar 2025
    With tickets priced at R600 per person, the breakfast offers a unique opportunity to network with top industry experts and connect with like-minded professionals.

    This year’s lineup features renowned speakers such as:

    • Abey Mokgwatsane, group chief marketing officer at Investec
    • Dion Chang, trend analyst, founder, CEO, and Business Doula
    • Rolene Strauss, entrepreneur and former Miss South Africa and Miss World 2014
    • Tendai Mtawarira, Springbok legend turned businessman

    Each speaker brings a unique perspective from the worlds of business, entrepreneurship, trends, and sports leadership and how they own their legacy.

    The event will include keynote speeches, with ample opportunities for interaction, making it the perfect occasion for anyone looking to expand their business knowledge and network with peers.

    “We’re incredibly excited to bring together some of the most influential figures in South Africa for this event,” says Mzuvele Mthethwa. “The Business Breakfast is not only an opportunity to learn but also to be inspired by those who have truly shaped their respective industries.”

    This event underscores the ongoing partnership between Mancosa and East Coast Radio, reflecting both organisations' commitment to empowering the next generation of business leaders.

    Legacy is built through the impact we create today. At the Mancosa ECR Business Breakfast, we inspire leaders to own their legacy and shape a future of purpose and progress." Hashim Bobat, Mancosa director: enrolment and marketing.

    Tickets are available now for R600 per person, with limited availability. Secure your spot today for an unforgettable morning of growth, inspiration, and networking.

    For more information and to book your ticket: Book tickets for Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast

    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
