Reside Summit 2025 returns to Johannesburg

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated Reside Summit, set to take place on 9 and 10 July 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Under the theme 'Transforming Spaces, Enriching Lives' this year’s Reside Summit promises to be the most engaging yet, featuring an impressive lineup of Africa’s leading minds in real estate, urban development, policy-making, investment and innovation.

At the upcoming third annual Reside Summit, industry experts and thought leaders will explore trends and opportunities that contribute to the growth of the residential sector and the future of living.

Since its inception in July 2023, the Reside Summit has established itself as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and innovation in real estate and urban development. The summit also serves as a catalyst for addressing Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities in housing, infrastructure, sustainability and smart city development.

Over two action-packed days, participants will engage in high-level discussions, interactive workshops and networking sessions designed to foster collaboration across all spheres of the residential sector.

An impressive speaker lineup

The 2025 Reside Summit features a stellar roster of speakers whose work reverberates not only in South Africa but also across the African continent. Industry leaders, government officials, urban planners, developers, financiers and tech innovators will share their expertise and vision for the future of African cities.

Among the confirmed speakers are:

Dada Morero, executive mayor of Johannesburg



Nokwazi Mtshali, acting CEO of the Johannesburg Social Housing Company



Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec



Paul Jackson, CEO of TUHF



Michelle Dickens, CEO of PayProp



Erwin Rode, chairman of Rode Advisory



Zodidi Meyiswa, senior advisor for Human Settlements at the South African Local Government Association

These speakers, among many others, will provide diverse perspectives on critical themes such as affordable housing, sustainable urbanisation, digital transformation, inclusive growth, public-private partnerships, and more.

Programme highlights

Day 1: Policy, innovation, investment and infrastructure

The summit starts with an in-depth exploration of South Africa’s residential property market and construction innovation. The day will focus on South Africa’s post-apartheid property challenges, the economic outlook, and local and global property market trends.

Panel discussions will delve into revolutionising residential construction through sustainable materials, green building practices and how technology transforms real estate for efficiency.

Day one of the summit will also see the hosting of the Reside Awards 2025, which celebrate excellence and innovation in South Africa’s residential property sector. The awards recognise leaders and innovators who positively impact housing through outstanding developments, sustainability and community engagement.

The day will conclude with a panel discussion on compliance and ethics, focusing on collaboration between estate agents and regulatory bodies to strengthen the sector’s integrity.

Day 2: Sustainability, community and policy

The second day centres on sustainable, inclusive urban growth through innovative financing, community design and collaborative governance, aiming to future-proof South Africa’s residential landscape.

The day will open with data-driven insights into South Africa’s residential property market, highlighting trends, demographics and economic impacts. Presentations will be shared on financing multi-family and student housing developments and balancing short-term versus long-term rental markets amid regulatory challenges.

A government address will provide policy perspectives, leading into sessions on retirement living that integrate health, wealth, and longevity considerations. Innovation in student housing and co-living models will be explored through case studies and discussions on fostering inclusive, connected communities that promote well-being.

Introducing the new Open Day: experience Reside like never before

For the first time, the Reside Summit is proud to introduce an Open Day on 10 July 2025, designed to broaden engagement. This new format invites a wider audience, including students, young professionals, community leaders and the public, to experience the essence of the Reside Summit.

The Open Day will feature live demonstrations, interactive exhibits and opportunities to engage directly with speakers and exhibitors about trends in residential property development, investment and urban living. This initiative reflects the Reside Summit’s commitment to inclusivity and knowledge-sharing.

Why attend Reside Summit 2025?

With over 500 attendees expected at the summit, this event represents South Africa’s largest professional gathering dedicated to residential investment and development.

Whether you are an investor seeking new opportunities, a developer looking for innovative solutions, a policymaker shaping urban futures, or a citizen passionate about sustainable cities, the Reside Summit offers unparalleled value. Attendees will:

Gain exclusive insights from top industry leaders and experts



Network with key stakeholders across the real estate and urban development industries



Discover cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices



Participate in meaningful conversations shaping Africa’s residential sector

Registration and further information

Registration for the Reside Summit 2025 is now open. To secure your place and explore the full programme details, visit the official website at https://residesummit.co.za.



