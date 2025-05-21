Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Senior Bookkeeper / Finance Lead Johannesburg
- Group Accountant Cape Town
- Accounts Payable Clerk Cape Town
- Accountant Johannesburg
- Creditors Cape Town
Treasury funding at risk as Morero faces mounting pressure over Joburg finances
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana recently brought to light the mayor's R22bn unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure for the 2023/24 financial year.
In a letter to the mayor, Minister Godongwana said if he did not see an improvement in the management of the city's finances, National Treasury would stop its conditional grant funding - a move the Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg has warned would collapse the city, with residents suffering the most.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has since discussed the matter with Morero.
At a media briefing on Sunday, 3 August 2025 Lusufi said a presidential team had been assigned to assist in addressing the matter. He said the report highlighting the poor management of Johannesburg's finances was the last in a series of reports received by Godongwana, and that steps to improve the situation have long been implemented.
"The executive mayor is very clear, with the bomb squad he has established and the presidential team that has been assigned to assist us here, all these issues that are identified are issues they have moved on them. They have attended to them," he said.
"It's just that the letter came on the basis that what they are seeing is the last report they have received, but inbetween this period the letter was written and what they have done as a municipality, there has been meaningful progress."
Related
SA eyes DOGE task force launch 25 Jul 2025 South Africa's parliament passes last major budget bill 24 Jul 2025 ‘We are talking to everyone,’ says Mbalula as DA remains defiant on Appropriation Bill 22 Jul 2025 Reside Summit 2025 returns to Johannesburg 27 Jun 2025 South African budget law passes after months of delay 12 Jun 2025 #Budget3.0: GNU's strategic pivot balancing growth with fiscal responsibility 21 May 2025