Why starting your festive savings in July Is a game-changer

The festive season is meant to be a time of connection, joy, and reflection, not panic, pressure, or debt. But for many South Africans, December often arrives with more financial stress than celebration. That’s why this Savings Month, July, is being reclaimed as the unofficial start of the festive season, not in celebration, but in planning. Because the truth is, Dezemba joy starts now.

Vanesha Palani, executive: financial management at Nedbank

Every year, thousands of households fall into the same cycle: rushing to cover travel, food, and gift expenses in the final weeks of the year, often relying on credit or sacrificing January necessities. Resulting in JanuWorry anxiety.

While the festive season might feel far off in the middle of winter, that distance is exactly what makes July such a powerful starting point. Starting early gives you time, and time gives you choice. By mid-year, you’ve seen how your financial habits are shaping up. Maybe your New Year’s resolutions have faded, or maybe unexpected expenses have taken priority. Either way, now’s the time to pause, reflect, and restart, especially with December just five months away.

Here’s why starting early works: Saving gradually over five months is far more manageable than trying to cover everything with a single paycheck. It also supports better financial planning by reducing the pressure to rely on high-cost or last-minute credit, helping you use credit more intentionally and responsibly when needed. Most importantly, planning ahead encourages more intentional spending, giving you the space to prioritise what truly matters without the pressure of impulse decisions. Vanesha Palani, executive: financial management at Nedbank, shares five simple strategies to help you grow your savings:

How to start your savings journey today

1. Plan with purpose

Estimate what your festive season is likely to cost: travel, food, gifts, and other extras. Then divide that by the months remaining. It gives you a realistic monthly target. Small changes now, like cutting back on non-essential items, can help you afford what really matters come December.

2. Create a dedicated savings account

Use your banking app to create a dedicated savings pocket or goal. Keeping your festive funds separate from everyday spending helps you stay on track, no cash, no fuss, no temptation.

3. Make saving automatic

Set up a regular, automated transfer. A scheduled transfer removes the monthly decision-making and lets the habit grow in the background.

4. Track your progress visually

Use your banking app to keep an eye on your savings pocket; it updates in real time, so you can see how close you're getting. For extra motivation, save a picture of your festive goal (like a packed suitcase or a family lunch) as your phone wallpaper or stick it up somewhere visible. Seeing progress and the reason behind it keeps you going.

5. Celebrate milestones, not just the finish line

Reaching halfway to your goal, or simply staying consistent for a full month, deserves acknowledgement. These small wins keep you going. Just don’t spend any savings on the celebration. Celebrate the journey as much as the destination.

Saving for the festive season isn’t just about getting through December, it’s about building a new relationship with money. It’s about showing up for your future self with care, clarity, and confidence. Think of it as training for the bigger goals in life: buying a home, supporting your family, taking a well-deserved break. All of it starts with small, consistent actions, and with recognising that planning isn’t restrictive; it’s empowering.

You don’t need to earn more to feel more prepared, you just need to start earlier, be disciplined, consistent, and not be tempted.

This July, give yourself the gift of a Dezemba that feels good emotionally and financially. “Start where you are, use what you have, and commit to building habits that support the life you want to live, not just in December, but every month that follows”, Palani concludes.

Because the best kind of Dezemba is the kind you planned for.



