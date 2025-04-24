It’s in our hands: Isanti Glass champions local sustainability and community upliftment

Isanti Glass, one of South Africa's leading manufacturers of glass packaging for the food and beverage industries, has launched its nationwide brand campaign, It's In Our Hands, a heartfelt call to action encouraging South Africans to support sustainable practices, uplift communities and grow local industries by consciously choosing glass packaging.

At its core, It's In Our Hands is a celebration of the everyday decisions that shape our collective future, from the products we choose to how we engage with our environment. Through this initiative, Isanti Glass reminds us all that real, lasting change begins right here, with us.

"As South Africans, we know that real change starts with us – within our homes, our communities and the everyday choices we make," says Ronel Cara, sales and marketing executive at Isanti Glass. When we choose glass, we're choosing something that's better for our health, kinder to the environment and made with care right here at home. It's a quiet but powerful way of saying we believe in local. We believe in each other. This campaign is a celebration of those conscious choices-the small acts that, together, shape a more sustainable and hopeful future for us all."

As part of this bold step forward, Isanti Glass has unveiled a revitalised brand identity-clean, modern, and inspired by sustainability. This refreshed look is more than just a new design; it reflects the company's ongoing environmental stewardship and responsible practices. The simplicity and clarity of the new identity mirrors our dedication to making thoughtful choices that benefit both the environment and the future of South African manufacturing.

To accompany the refreshed identity, Isanti Glass has launched a new television advert that offers South Africans a behind-the-scenes look at how its glass packaging is made. More than a glimpse into the manufacturing process, the advert brings to life the people who power the brand, skilled artisans, distribution teams and the many communities that benefit from Isanti's mission.

Beyond its commitment to responsible manufacturing, Isanti Glass continues to invest meaningfully in the communities it serves, especially the youth, who represent the promise of a better tomorrow. From equipping informal waste collectors with personal protective equipment to supporting local schools like Buhle Park Secondary, Phumla Secondary, and Rondebult Secondary through infrastructure upgrades and environmental initiatives, the company's efforts reflect a belief that choosing glass is also choosing to build a cleaner, more empowered future for the next generation.

"It's In Our Hands" is more than a campaign-it's a powerful reminder that locally made glass carries the weight of our collective effort, pride and potential. As Pieter du Plessis, CEO of Isanti Glass, shares: "Glass made in South Africa, crafted right here at home, reflects our resilience and commitment to building a better tomorrow. We're proud to play a vital role in local manufacturing, uplifting the communities around us and advancing a circular economy that puts both our people and our planet first."

Made from 100% natural materials and infinitely recyclable, glass is a sustainable and responsible packaging choice. Every recycled bottle becomes part of a new one, reducing the demand for raw materials and helping to close the loop on waste. It's packaging with purpose-designed not just for today, but for generations to come.

As a Proudly South African member, Isanti Glass remains steadfast in its commitment to local manufacturing and value chains. Choosing locally made glass products is a meaningful way for consumers to support homegrown industries, strengthen our economy, and invest in the future of South African craftsmanship.

"We're not just making glass – we're shaping a legacy," adds Du Plessis. "This campaign is a reminder that sustainability, progress, and pride in local production go hand in hand. When we choose local, we choose to uplift, to protect, and to build. The future is in our hands – and together, we can make it brighter, stronger, and more sustainable for all."

Isanti Glass invites all South Africans to be part of the movement. Whether it's choosing glass, recycling it, or standing behind local excellence every action matters.

Because meaningful change begins with each of us. And as always, it's in our hands.



