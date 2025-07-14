Property Residential Property
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsGiava InteriorsDStv Media SalesPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SAMRRA appoints Palesa Mkhize as first full-time CEO

    Issued by Catchwords
    14 Jul 2025
    14 Jul 2025
    The South African Multifamily Residential Rental Association (SAMRRA) has appointed Palesa Mkhize as its first full-time chief executive officer, marking a significant step in the evolution of the country’s multifamily rental housing sector.
    Palesa Mkhize, CEO of SAMRRA
    Palesa Mkhize, CEO of SAMRRA

    The move reflects a strategic shift as this specialist real estate sector enters a phase of institutional growth and increasing capital flows. With more than R40bn in assets and over 75,000 units now represented across its membership, SAMRRA is entering a new chapter that calls for full-time leadership.

    Established in 2024, SAMRRA is the industry body representing institutional landlords and key stakeholders in purpose-built rental housing. Its mission is to promote transparency, improve access to capital, and align stakeholders in one of South Africa’s most dynamic emerging asset classes.

    Dedicated leadership with purpose and depth

    Palesa Mkhize brings more than 16 years’ experience across banking, infrastructure investment and housing finance, along with a deep commitment to housing as a driver of inclusive economic growth.

    She joins SAMRRA from Standard Bank’s Investment Banking Division, where she was Head of Affordable Housing Development. In that role, she led large-scale housing delivery, developed integrated blended finance models, and secured green construction funding from institutions such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC). She also partnered on major projects with developers including Calgro M3. Her previous roles include housing and infrastructure finance at Old Mutual Investment Group.

    “Multifamily is dignity, opportunity and stability, and it is a great investment,” says Mkhize. “SAMRRA is well placed to help shape a more inclusive and investable multifamily future for South Africa, and over the past 18 months has established excellent momentum. I’m honoured to help carry that vision forward.”

    A property sector on the rise

    “The appointment of a dedicated CEO reflects the growing scale and strategic importance of professionally managed rental housing in South Africa,” says Myles Kritzinger, SAMRRA’s founding and outgoing CEO. “We’ve laid a strong foundation built on data transparency, aligned communities and long-term value. The next phase is about deepening that impact and unlocking further growth. Palesa is the right leader for this moment.”

    Mkhize’s appointment comes amid growing interest in South Africa’s multifamily rental housing sector, which is gaining institutional recognition for its resilience and performance. According to SAMRRA data, average occupancy rates exceed 95%, rent collections top 98%, and tenant arrears remain below 1%. These metrics rival, and often outperform, traditional commercial real estate, and as more data becomes available, professionally managed, purpose-built rental schemes are proving their worth both economically and socially.

    A mandate for stewardship and shared value

    As CEO, Mkhize will lead SAMRRA’s next phase, focused on three priorities: improving transparency, building investor confidence and enabling data-driven decisions.

    “This sector has proven to be resilient, and the asset class has shown itself to be defensive, making it ideal for institutional investment,” she says. “The task ahead is therefore to increase investment.”

    Read more: Catchwords, SAMRRA
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Catchwords
    Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz