    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    Zisto joins East Coast Radio’s Weekend Breakfast!

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    16 Apr 2025
    16 Apr 2025
    Your weekends just got a whole lot better!
    Thandi Mhlongo, aka Zisto, ECR's new Weekend Breakfast host
    Thandi Mhlongo, aka Zisto, ECR's new Weekend Breakfast host

    East Coast Radio is thrilled to welcome a fresh new voice to our on-air family – Thandi Mhlongo, better known as Zisto, is officially your new Weekend Breakfast host!

    Starting this weekend, 19 April 2025, Zisto will be waking up KZN every Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 10am with good vibes, great music, and all the feel-good energy you need to kick off your day.

    Zisto is no stranger to the mic, you may recognise her voice from her time on Gagasi FM, where she quickly became a household name and a favourite across the province. She brings with her a beautiful mix of experience, realness, and an undeniable love for connecting with people.

    Whether you're heading out for an early morning run, grabbing coffee with friends, or just enjoying a slow start to your day, Zisto will be right there with you, keeping you company and lifting your mood.

    “It feels like coming home,” says Zisto. “I’m beyond excited to join the East Coast Radio family and connect with listeners every weekend. Expect good music, honest chats, and of course – a whole lot of heart.”

    East Coast Radio programming and content manager Travis Bussiahn had this to share: “We are thrilled to welcome Zisto to the East Coast Radio family. A true homegrown talent, we can’t wait to hear her sharing weekend mornings with our beloved audience.”

    Get ready to start your weekends right – with Zisto on Weekend Breakfast, every Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 10am. Only on East Coast Radio, KZN’s No. 1 Hit Music Station!

    How to listen to East Coast Radio

    1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
    2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR app (iOS/Android).
    3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
    4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.


    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
