East Coast Radio goes beyond 67 minutes to support the Tongaat community

On Mandela Day, East Coast Radio [ECR] reaffirmed its commitment to KwaZulu-Natal [KZN] by giving back to the Tongaat community. Broadcasting live from Newtown Hall during the East Coast Breakfast show from 6am- 9am, ECR's presence brought a wave of hope and support to the area that is still reeling from the recent tornado.

In partnership with Gift of the Givers, ECR raised an astounding R2m to support the tornado victims, all thanks to the generosity of KZN residents and business leaders. These funds were crucial in repairing infrastructure and restoring dignity to the affected areas. A portion of the money was used to provide immediate assistance to 50 households, offering building materials, essential home items, and food supplies.

Newtown Hall played a crucial role in providing shelter and food to the tornado victims despite limited resources and continues to support the community. In the spirit of Nelson Mandela Day, ECR extended its support beyond the traditional 67 minutes by donating solar panels, gas stoves, pots, gas canisters, and other cookware appliances to Newtown Hall. This contribution ensures that the hall can continue to serve the community without hindrance.

To further their commitment, ECR plans to use the remaining funds to support long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts in Tongaat. This includes rebuilding of schools, restoring community facilities, and providing ongoing assistance.

Managing director Mzuvele Mthethwa mentioned “As a station, we are honoured to play a role in making a lasting impact in our communities. A big thank you to all listeners, business partners, and the entire KZN community for their generosity and support in contributing to The Big Favour initiatives. Without your contributions, these initiatives would not be possible. We look forward to continuing to make a real difference in the lives of those in need.”

Stay tuned to ECR to hear more stories of lives changed through The Big Favour and find out how you can get involved.