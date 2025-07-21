The Shangase family’s dream comes true, a new home, built with love by ECR and the heart of KZN
The emotional handover ceremony, attended by members of the community, government representatives, sponsors, and media, marked the culmination of the station’s “Build a Home with Us This Mandela Day” campaign, a province-wide initiative that called on KZN to unite and support a family in need.
“Thembele’s story touched our hearts, and our listeners and partners responded. What started with one heartfelt plea became a movement,” said East Coast Radio MD Mzuvele Mthethwa, who delivered a bilingual address in English and isiZulu as a show of respect to the local community. “This project reminds us that when it matters to KZN, it matters to us as East Coast Radio.”
The Shangase family’s previous home was destroyed during the 2022 floods, leaving them in unsafe conditions for years. Through the generosity of listeners and the backing of brand partners, a brand-new home now stands in its place a symbol of dignity, resilience, and hope.
Donations covered everything from construction materials and labour support to essential interior fittings, including a fully equipped kitchen and appliances. The project not only restored shelter but also reinforced the power of purpose-driven partnerships to create real, measurable impact.
East Coast Radio extends heartfelt thanks to every listener who contributed, proving that every cent counts, and every voice matters.
To learn more about the Shangase family and watch the full story, visit www.ecr.co.za.
Media contact: Zama Dlamini, brand specialist | East Coast Radio | az.oc.rce@DamaZ.
- The Shangase family’s dream comes true, a new home, built with love by ECR and the heart of KZN21 Jul 11:27
- Thousands step out for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk 2025!20 May 11:05
- Zisto joins East Coast Radio’s Weekend Breakfast!16 Apr 10:18
- The Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast to wow attendees with exciting speaker line-up24 Mar 11:35
- A Million and Change: The radio giveaway that’s more than just money12 Mar 09:34
Related
Hunger on campus: Confronting food insecurity at SA universities during Mandela Month 15 Jul 2025 Xiaomi backs township esports initiative for Mandela Month 14 Jul 2025 MES launches Restoring Dignity campaign for Mandela Month 2025 7 Jul 2025 Thousands step out for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk 2025! 20 May 2025 #MandelaMonth: Liberty employees pack 220,528 meals 26 Jul 2024 Take up the #BucketsofNutrition Challenge this Mandela Month 5 Jul 2024