Kena Foundation revitalises Mme Dimpho ECD Centre in honour of Mandela Day

On Mandela Day 2025, Kena Foundation and Kena Outdoor rolled up their sleeves to support early childhood education in Soweto – one brushstroke at a time.

In the spirit of Nelson Mandela’s enduring legacy, Kena Foundation, supported by Kena Outdoor, spent this year’s Mandela Day at the Mme Dimpho Hani Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Mandela Day, observed every year on 18 July, invites South Africans to give 67 minutes of service in honour of the 67 years Madiba dedicated to fighting for social justice. For the Kena Foundation, those 67 minutes are just the beginning of a deeper commitment to change.

This year, the Foundation selected Mme Dimpho ECD Centre, a community institution that has been nurturing children and orphaned youth since 1991, as the focus of its Mandela Day initiative. What followed was a day of vibrant energy, emotional connection, and hands-on transformation.

A safe haven, reimagined

Mme Dimpho ECD Centre is more than just a preschool. It is a place of refuge, resilience, and early childhood development for over 60 children – and a sanctuary for several orphaned teens affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The centre stands as a living example of what it means to build hope in the heart of a township community.

Kena Foundation volunteers arrived with sleeves rolled up and hearts open, ready to work. Their contribution included painting classroom walls and murals, re-tiling bathrooms, refurbishing the outdoor sandpit, and landscaping the garden. What may have seemed like simple tasks on the surface carried powerful emotional and symbolic weight – breathing new life into the spaces where children learn, play, and grow.

“You could feel the joy returning to the walls,” said one volunteer. “The children’s laughter echoed through the corridors as the colours came alive – it was more than a makeover, it was a reminder of what love in action looks like.”

A lesson in giving

While the Kena team came with tools and materials, they left with something far greater – perspective. What struck the volunteers most wasn’t just the gratitude or the smiles from the children, but the tireless dedication of the Mme Dimpho ECD staff.

“We showed up to give back, but what we received in return was humbling,” said Nonto Ngema, sales manager at Kena Outdoor. “The real changemakers are the women who cook meals, teach lessons, and ensure that every child feels seen and safe – day in and day out.”

It became clear that while Mandela Day is marked by 67 minutes of service, the staff at Mme Dimpho live the Mandela legacy 365 days a year. Their unwavering commitment to dignity, education, and care speaks to the true spirit of Ubuntu.

Beyond the day: Kena’s long-term vision

Kena Foundation’s Mandela Day programme is just one part of a broader commitment to grassroots transformation. The Foundation actively supports various initiatives across Gauteng, including a recent winter blanket drive at the YMCA Centre in Orlando West.

This long-term investment approach is inspired by Nelson Mandela’s belief that real change is built through consistent, quiet acts of service – not only in government halls or corporate boardrooms, but in playgrounds, kitchens, and classrooms.

“At Kena, transformation doesn’t just happen on billboards. It happens on the ground – with people, purpose, and partnership,” said a spokesperson for Kena Foundation.

A call to keep giving

As the paint dried and the last tiles were laid, the Kena team left with renewed purpose. Their day at Mme Dimpho ECD was a powerful reminder that the art of giving is not limited to grand gestures, but found in the spaces we make safe, the lives we touch, and the joy we co-create.

In the words of Mandela himself: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others.” And at Mme Dimpho, that difference is visible – in every classroom wall, every shared meal, and every child’s smile.