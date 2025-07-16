The art of impact: How Kena Outdoor reimagined a national icon

Blending creativity, community, and cultural power on South Africa’s most iconic canvas.

When you think of Soweto, the iconic Cooling Towers are impossible to miss. What once stood as relics of a difficult past now rise as bold, living artworks, and Kena Outdoor is proud to have been part of that transformation.

As custodians of the towers’ branding rights, Kena Outdoor didn’t just install billboards, they sparked a movement. One that proved how public art and commercial branding can come together to tell real South African stories. And the story of this project is deeply rooted in the people of Soweto.

From the very beginning, this was a community-driven effort. Painters, labourers, scaffolders, and health & safety officers - many of whom live in Soweto - brought this vision to life through hard work, skill, and pride. Their contribution didn’t just beautify the skyline; it helped affirm the value of local talent and what can happen when communities work together toward something bigger.

“This project proved that when communities are given trust and opportunity, they produce world-class work,” says Lerumo Maisela, co-founder of Kena Outdoor. (right bottom corner of the image above)

The incredible team of painters, labourers, and health and safety officers - captured in the image above - worked tirelessly, often in challenging weather and high-risk conditions, to bring this vision to life. We are especially grateful for your dedication. Your work is not only seen on the towers—it lives in their legacy.

The project, originally expected to take eight months, stretched over a year and a half, challenged by unpredictable weather, complex logistics, and the delicate balance between client expectations and community voice. But for Kena, every delay was a lesson in resilience. The result? A landmark that feels personal, powerful, and proudly Sowetan.

The towers have since become a creative platform for legacy brands like GrandPa, Vaseline and Shield. These brands by Haleon & Unilever have long been part of everyday life in the township. Their presence on the towers is more than a media buy; it’s a reflection of brand loyalty and relevance in communities where they’ve long been trusted.

“Securing the branding rights to the towers? That was a ‘jump-out-of-your-seat’ moment,” says Tshepo Matsepe, co-founder of Kena Outdoor. “It’s not every day you get to make history on this kind of canvas. These towers belong to Soweto, and every brushstroke was about honouring that.”

In recognition of its social and cultural impact, the Soweto Cooling Towers project was recently shortlisted for an international award at the 2025 World Out of Home Organization Congress, held in Mexico City in June 2025. The towers were spotlighted as a global example of how public space, community, and brand storytelling can unite to leave a lasting legacy.

Soweto Towers recognition at the WOO Awards 2025 in Mexico

With over 20 years in the industry and a growing footprint of billboards across both urban and township locations nationwide, Kena Outdoor has earned its place as a trusted name in billboard, outdoor, and brand communications, offering clients not just national reach, but local connection that matters.

It’s not just about visibility, it’s about meaning. And with every project, Kena Outdoor continues to raise the standard for what out-of-home media can be.



