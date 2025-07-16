WPRD2025 | Flow Comms Caroline Smith's 4 smart steps for PR graduates

I recently gave a talk to a cohort of University of Johannesburg public relations students. The topic was future-proofing yourself for your career, and I felt woefully inadequate. These students are stepping into an industry that has changed enormously since I first started my career. What advice could I possibly offer?

Caroline Smith, head of PR at Flow Communications, gives PR graduates four constant pillars that will help them to work in PR (Image supplied)

I’ve seen media releases getting replaced by social media posts. I’m living the shift to TikTok trend-watching heavily influencing communications strategies.

Artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT and Midjourney, are the new office interns – getting trained to generate content, analyse sentiment, spark creative direction and support campaign planning in a matter of minutes (or even seconds).

This is the new normal.

When I first started in PR, we delivered printed media releases to the desks of journalists via courier and then came fax machines, which were a game changer.

4 constant pillars

I can’t predict what the future will hold for these young, eager and with-it minds, but I did have some advice I thought would be unchanging and useful.

Here are four constant pillars that can always help you as a young person, whether you’re still studying or about to step into your first job.