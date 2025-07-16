Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Kena OutdoorEverlyticMachine_MANGO-OMCHavas JohannesburgAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingDMASADentsuAlgoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingTopco MediaBoundlessDaily MaverickBlue Label MediaCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #WPRD2025 | Flow Comms Caroline Smith's 4 smart steps for PR graduates

    I recently gave a talk to a cohort of University of Johannesburg public relations students. The topic was future-proofing yourself for your career, and I felt woefully inadequate. These students are stepping into an industry that has changed enormously since I first started my career. What advice could I possibly offer?
    Caroline SmithBy Caroline Smith
    16 Jul 2025
    16 Jul 2025
    Caroline Smith, head of PR at Flow Communications, gives PR graduates four constant pillars that will help them to work in PR (Image supplied)
    Caroline Smith, head of PR at Flow Communications, gives PR graduates four constant pillars that will help them to work in PR (Image supplied)

    I’ve seen media releases getting replaced by social media posts. I’m living the shift to TikTok trend-watching heavily influencing communications strategies.

    Artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT and Midjourney, are the new office interns – getting trained to generate content, analyse sentiment, spark creative direction and support campaign planning in a matter of minutes (or even seconds).

    This is the new normal.

    When I first started in PR, we delivered printed media releases to the desks of journalists via courier and then came fax machines, which were a game changer.

    4 constant pillars

    I can’t predict what the future will hold for these young, eager and with-it minds, but I did have some advice I thought would be unchanging and useful.

    Here are four constant pillars that can always help you as a young person, whether you’re still studying or about to step into your first job.

    1. Show up like a pro

      2. Professional readiness isn’t about waiting until you get your first job. If you want to stand out, start acting like a professional as of this second.

      Join an industry body such as the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa and plug into networking opportunities.

      Build a digital portfolio that shows what you’re learning and doing. Create it using Google Drive, Canva, Wix, LinkedIn or whatever else that works for you.

      Have a portfolio that says, “I’m ready to talk shop” before you even step into your first job.

      How you present yourself matters. From emails to Zoom calls, show up like you mean business.

    2. Learn by doing

      3. Regarding my first point above, yes, I didn’t give you a step-by-step guide on what exactly to do with Google Drive, Canva and Wix – and that’s on purpose.

      The fastest way to grow is to do.

      Theoretical knowledge is great, but in the world of work, you would be helping yourself (and us as mentors) if you could start building a foundation of experience that your future employer can add to.

      If you’re interested in joining a digital marketing business, create something by yourself. Post something. Try something proactively. Then ask for feedback and use it.

      If it’s public relations that you’re passionate about, find five PR or communications professionals on LinkedIn that you want to follow and learn from what they’re sharing.

      Reflect on what you see working for them, what doesn’t and what you might do differently. Every project you take on is a step forward.

    3. Be someone people want to work with

      4. You can be a Canva wizard or write copy that sings, but if you’re rude, unreliable or resistant to collaboration, you’re going to struggle.

      Emotional intelligence, good communication skills and the ability to work on a team are some of the attributes that turn interns into indispensable team members.

      You have to learn to listen, take initiative and bring your youthful ideas to the table. Being easy to work with can take you far in your career.

    4. Keep learning, always

      5. Thanks to technology, changes in today’s world of work come our way faster than a 5G connection. Tools such as ChatGPT are rapidly changing the rules of the game, but your responsibility as the future of your chosen profession is to learn how to use them.

      Don’t fear AI. You have to learn to adapt to it, but be careful not to follow it blindly either.

      No matter how impressive the tools, they’re only as effective as the thinking behind them.

      As a future professional, you must also develop the ability to analyse, question and find the “why” behind every message you’re helping a client share.

      Tools can support you, but your knowledge about your target audience (from one human to another) is what truly adds value.

      Make sure that you balance the speed of tech with the timelessness of showing up like a professional, making connections, listening to learn and staying curious.

    Read more: Public relations, education, PR, AI, Flow SA, #WPRD2025
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Caroline Smith

    I worked as communication expert for Inland Navigation Europe.Part of my responsibilities for this position involved co-ordinating the communication strategy and response for a 22 partner, 9 country European project called PLATINA (platform for the implementation of NAIADES).
      Related
      OptionsNext
      Top stories
      More news
      Let's do Biz