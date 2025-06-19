Kena Outdoor amplifies national pride ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ World Cup triumph

In the electrifying build-up to the Fifa Club World Cup 2025, Kena Outdoor ignited a wave of national pride with a bold digital billboard campaign in support of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International, the campaign featured global icon DJ Khaled on premium digital billboards across Gauteng, most notably at Nelson Mandela Square. Dressed in Sundowns’ iconic yellow, Khaled’s motivational message served as a rallying cry:

"Good luck Mamelodi Sundowns. The sky is the limit!"

And the sky wasn’t the limit – it was only the beginning. Last night, Mamelodi Sundowns stunned Ulsan HD with a triumphant opening win, making a thunderous debut on the world stage. But long before the final whistle, the energy was already building, driven by a campaign that brought South Africans together in hope, hype, and celebration.

From the vibrant streets of Soweto to the digital skylines of Sandton, Kena’s campaign lit the path to greatness. More than just a show of support, it was a statement: of belief, unity, and South African excellence ready to shine globally.

