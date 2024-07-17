Lifestyle Fashion
Fashion News South Africa

    The sky is the limit with Mamelodi Sundowns' new home and away kits

    17 Jul 2024
    17 Jul 2024
    Global sports company Puma and Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club (MSFC) launched the new Home and Away kits for the 2024/25 season.
    The blue will be used in away games. Source: Supplied.
    The blue will be used in away games. Source: Supplied.

    African inspired

    The Rise.Rule.Repeat. kits are in the traditional yellow for Home and blue for Away, with an African inspired pattern featuring graphics of crowns and stars. The design tells the club’s story from its establishment (the Rise), with the Crowns representing consecutive PSL titles and overall dominance in South African football and the Stars representing the men and women teams’ success in the CAF Champions League (the Rule) and the unprecedented run of success which stands at 14 league titles and counting (the Repeat).

    “The kit tells the story of the club’s glorious rise to become undisputedly the most successful team in PSL history, including winning the past 7 league titles in a row. Masandawana own the crown of football in South Africa and the star represents the team’s conquest of the continent,” said Brett Bellinger, Marketing Director of PUMA South Africa. “To keep winning and building a legacy is a very hard thing to do, so we designed a kit to honour that culture of excellence.”

    The yellow is for at home games. Source: Supplied.
    The yellow is for at home games. Source: Supplied.

    Success

    “We trust that our supporters will wear this kit with pride as the unprecedented success of the Club is due to their contribution. As we go into the upcoming season, we plan to compete for every trophy on offer and remain at the summit in defending our league title,” said Tiyani Mabunda, Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson.

    The Kit features a Sundowns badge updated to a rubberised version, “Sky is the limit” wording on the back of the neckline, and an authentication badge.

