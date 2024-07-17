Marketing & Media Advertising
    Vans launches Always Pushing campaign

    17 Jul 2024
    17 Jul 2024
    According to skater culture, the best moments happen when you push the limits in the pursuit of progression. It's about continuously moving forward, respecting tradition while building upon it.
    Vans has launched a new campaign. Source: Supplied.
    Vans has launched a new campaign. Source: Supplied.

    Youthful optimism

    This fiercely forward-thinking ethos — in skateboarding, art, music and everything in between — is at the heart of Vans’ longstanding “Off the Wall” mindset and at the core of Vans’ new approach to storytelling launching with Always Pushing.

    “Always Pushing” is an ode to the free-spirited attitude of progression and youthful optimism that has driven skateboarding culture - and, by extension, popular culture - forward since Vans was founded in 1966. It’s a call to action to the Vans community to create the future they want to see and push culture in the direction they want it to go.

    In support of this creative charge, Vans has tapped a wide array of creatives that embody the Always Pushing ethos. Always Pushing is a tapestry of content that spans cities worldwide, from Paris to LA and Tokyo. It was developed in partnership with ALEX/2TONE, a creative director, director, visual and graffiti artist, and designer who’s the creative force behind — and co-founder of — legendary LA streetwear brand Born X Raised.

    Sneaker Factory reaches 5 year milestone
    Sneaker Factory reaches 5 year milestone

    6 Mar 2024

    Joining him are Vans Skate team riders Lizzie Armanto, Elijah Berle, Mami Tesuka, Zion Wright, Willow Voges Fernandes, Hugo Westrelin, Tania Cruz, Rio Morishige, Beatrice Domond, Curren Caples alongside skate legend Tony Alva, rap duo Paris Texas (who soundtracked the campaign), photographer and Vans Brand Curator Atiba Jefferson, artist Jahlil Nzinga and a wide array of global skateboarders, BMXers, and creatives who embody the “Always Pushing” ethos through their commitment to fearless progression.

    Off the wall

    “Our mission is to inspire and empower our consumers to live ‘Off The Wall,’ embodying the relentless determination to push things forward,” shares Drieke Leenknegt, Vans Global Chief Marketing Officer. “This progress is fueled by partnering with athletes and creatives who bring unique perspectives to the forefront and inspire the next generation in how they view the world differently.”

    Launching today with one hero story and thematic extensions through fall, "Always Pushing" brings Vans mission to life with all the optimistic, irreverent, and free-spirited moments that capture the collective attitude of Vans’ global community. Hyperlocal and unique media plans will bring the stories to fans and newcomers worldwide during cultural milestones across fashion, as seen with the OTW by Vans experience in Paris this past June, iconic sports moments scheduled this summer, highly anticipated cinema releases, and The Bunt Jam - seamlessly integrating Phygital experiences. Through close partnerships with social platforms, we use data to enhance our creativity, not replace it, ensuring our message resonates authentically at every touchpoint.

